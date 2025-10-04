Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace Harbaugh drops 1-word message as she gets nostalgic visiting Chargers HC’s previous home

Grace Harbaugh, daughter of Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, gave her 10,500 followers a little trip down memory lane on October 2. She shared a photo of Michigan Stadium, also called 'The Big House,' on Instagram.
Grace added a one-word caption along with the picture and wrote, "home !!!! 💛💙."
The post was nostalgic because her dad, Jim Harbaugh, was the head coach at the University of Michigan from 2015 to 2023.
Gracs is Chargers HC's daughter from his first marriage to Miah Harbaugh. She enrolled at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business to pursue a master’s degree in business management after earning her undergraduate degree in 2023. She also played for the University of Michigan’s women’s water polo team.
Currently, Harbaugh's daughter works as a social media intern at Fangirl Sports Network and a marketing and brand partnerships trainee at United Talent Agency. She's also quite active on TikTok.
Grace Harbaugh shares heartfelt message cheering brother Jay after the Seahawks’ win over Saints
Grace Harbaugh couldn’t hide her excitement as her brother Jay Harbaugh helped the Seattle Seahawks beat the New Orleans Saints 44-13 on September 21. Jim Harbaugh's daughter reshared a highlight on Instagram and captioned it:
“Hug me, brotha. So proud of you, Jay Harbaugh,” Grace wrote in the caption.
Jay started coaching the Seahawks’ special teams last year and played a big part in the team’s strong performance that day. Jay was with his father, Jim Harbaugh, at the University of Michigan, where he held various coaching roles before transitioning to the NFL.
