  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jim Kelly shares major update on newborn grandson Beau’s cardiac health crisis after Bills legend's 38 days of 'desperate prayers' and 'tears'

Jim Kelly shares major update on newborn grandson Beau’s cardiac health crisis after Bills legend's 38 days of 'desperate prayers' and 'tears'

By Arnold
Modified Aug 21, 2025 16:39 GMT
Jim Kelly shares major update on newborn grandson Beau&rsquo;s cardiac health crisis after Bills legend
Jim Kelly shares major update on newborn grandson Beau’s cardiac health crisis after Bills legend's 38 days of 'desperate prayers' and 'tears' (Image via ekelly1212 Instagram/ GETTY)

Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly shared an update on the health of his newborn grandson, Beau, via an Instagram post on Saturday. Beau, the son of Kelly's eldest daughter Erin, had returned home earlier this week after spending 38 days in the hospital with "unexpected medical complications."

Ad

Kelly, in a joint Instagram post with his wife Jill, shared "THE BEST UPDATE" after announcing that Erin and her husband, Parker, were home with Beau. The post also confirmed that Beau had been in a pediatric cardiac care unit at an unnamed hospital.

"THE BEST UPDATE: Erin and Parker said it best…Home ♥️ After 38 days…" Kelly wrote in the caption of his IG post. "38 days of desperate prayer. 38 days of leaning on the faith of others. 38 days of tears. 38 days of wondering and worrying. 38 days of choosing to trust God more. 38 days of falling more & more in love with our son every single day. After 38 days in the Pediatric Cardiac Care Center, we’re finally home."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kelly also thanked his fans for their prayers, which he requested via a previous Instagram post. He also thanked the almighty.

Kelly had shared some concerns about his grandchild after he underwent a surgical procedure at just one week of age and, for a time, was on a ventilator. The former NFL quarterback had also written that Beau's condition was a sensitive moment for the family.

However, now, Kelly and his family are looking forward to spending more time with Beau in their home.

Ad

Jim Kelly was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002

Former Buffalo Bills QB Jim Kelly - Source: Imagn
Former Buffalo Bills QB Jim Kelly - Source: Imagn

Jim Kelly played 11 seasons with the Buffalo Bills from 1986 to 1996. He led the franchise to four consecutive Super Bowls but never won a big game.

Ad

Kelly finished his NFL career with 35,467 passing yards, 237 touchdowns and 175 interceptions. He earned five Pro Bowl honors, and his No. 12 Bills jersey has also been retired by the franchise.

Kelly was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications