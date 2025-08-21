Jim Kelly shares major update on newborn grandson Beau’s cardiac health crisis after Bills legend's 38 days of 'desperate prayers' and 'tears'

Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly shared an update on the health of his newborn grandson, Beau, via an Instagram post on Saturday. Beau, the son of Kelly's eldest daughter Erin, had returned home earlier this week after spending 38 days in the hospital with &quot;unexpected medical complications.&quot;Kelly, in a joint Instagram post with his wife Jill, shared &quot;THE BEST UPDATE&quot; after announcing that Erin and her husband, Parker, were home with Beau. The post also confirmed that Beau had been in a pediatric cardiac care unit at an unnamed hospital.&quot;THE BEST UPDATE: Erin and Parker said it best…Home ♥️ After 38 days…&quot; Kelly wrote in the caption of his IG post. &quot;38 days of desperate prayer. 38 days of leaning on the faith of others. 38 days of tears. 38 days of wondering and worrying. 38 days of choosing to trust God more. 38 days of falling more &amp; more in love with our son every single day. After 38 days in the Pediatric Cardiac Care Center, we’re finally home.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKelly also thanked his fans for their prayers, which he requested via a previous Instagram post. He also thanked the almighty.Kelly had shared some concerns about his grandchild after he underwent a surgical procedure at just one week of age and, for a time, was on a ventilator. The former NFL quarterback had also written that Beau's condition was a sensitive moment for the family.However, now, Kelly and his family are looking forward to spending more time with Beau in their home.Jim Kelly was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002Former Buffalo Bills QB Jim Kelly - Source: ImagnJim Kelly played 11 seasons with the Buffalo Bills from 1986 to 1996. He led the franchise to four consecutive Super Bowls but never won a big game.Kelly finished his NFL career with 35,467 passing yards, 237 touchdowns and 175 interceptions. He earned five Pro Bowl honors, and his No. 12 Bills jersey has also been retired by the franchise.Kelly was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.