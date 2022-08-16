Jimmy Garoppolo to the Jets? NFL analyst claims Zach Wilson’s job was at risk amid poor preseason outing

Throughout the summer, fans and pundits have speculated about Jimmy Garoppolo's ultimate destination. When Zach Wilson initially went down and it became clear that his knee was the culprit, fans began to brace themselves for a season-ending injury announcement. During this moment in time, many said Jimmy Garoppolo would be a great fit with the team.

That said, once it became clear that the team would only miss the quarterback for the preseason and a small chunk of the regular season, the idea cooled off. Speaking on NFL Live, NFL analyst Mina Kimes explained why she didn't think the quarterback would make be a good fit in New York.

However, during the explanation, she opened the door for hopefuls who are looking for reasons to believe their team could get a Super Bowl quarterback.

"I don't think it makes sense. You know, when Wilson first went down, we were hearing maybe it's the whole season. I thought, well, that's a natural fit with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, the connection there via Shanahan to Garoppolo but... it doesn't make sense for this team for a few reasons."

She went on to elaborate:

"One, I can't believe the goal this season for the Jets shouldn't be to win at all cost and try to make it to the playoffs. It should be to develop their young quarterback and see what kind of pieces they have around him."

She continued, giving the critical line:

"Beyond that, last year we saw when Zach Wilson was hurt, Mike White, his backup, came in and played really well. I do think that it put some pressure on the young quarterback. Pressure, by the way, that he responded well to."

In other words, she's hinting that if the quarterback starts slowly again this season, it will become more tempting for the team to look in the direction of Jimmy Garoppolo.

Jimmy Garoppolo's career

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

The 49ers quarterback has done more than enough in his career to salivate at the idea of pairing him with Robert Saleh. According to Pro Football Reference, he was drafted 62nd overall during the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Early in his career, he learned under Tom Brady.

It took three years, but he eventually got a chance to prove his worth in 2016. In two starts, he convinced the 49ers to take a chance with him, ultimately trading for the quarterback. Since landing with the 49ers, he has taken the team to a Super Bowl and an NFC Championship game.

However, his injury history remains his biggest con. Since joining the 49ers, he's had two seasons that have ended prematurely due to injury. However, Jets fans would likely take the good with the bad, considering their last playoff appearance was in 2010. Will Zach Wilson make the desire for Garoppolo a mute point or will the calls for him begin growing once again?

