Jimmy Horn Jr. reacts to Deion Sanders naming him as his favorite son over Shedeur Sanders

Jimmy Horn Jr. and Shedeur Sanders were at the NFL Scouting Combine last week when they saw a text message from Deion Sanders appear on the video board. The message was translated from NFL Network's Rich Eisen who asked Sanders who his favorite child was and he replied it was Jimmy Horn Jr.

The former wide receiver was a guest on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Thursday afternoon and was asked about that viral moment. Horn Jr. brushed off the moment and said that he just laughs a lot.

“I laugh at a lot of things, man." (1:15)

Horn Jr. started his collegiate career at the University of South Florida where he played mostly on special teams. After his sophomore season, he transferred to Colorado where he played the last two seasons with Deion Sanders' team.

Shedeur Sanders receives support from Buffaloes teammate Jimmy Horn Jr.

Shedeur Sanders is expected to be a first-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL draft and one of the first two quarterbacks selected. Last week, Sanders chose to forego the opportunity to participate in the drills at the combine. Instead, he met with members of the media as well as several NFL teams in an official capacity. Sanders plans on participating at his Colorado Pro Day instead.

After the combine, reports surfaced that two quarterback coaches from unnamed NFL teams left their interview with Sanders on a sour note. They referred to him as 'arrogant' and 'brash'. On Thursday, Jimmy Horn showed support for his former Buffaloes quarterback and told Rich Eisen that while he tries to not get involved in the headlines, he doesn't see Sanders in that manner.

"I like to mind my business. But I know what I see when I'm with him. So I can't really speak on what they saying, anything like that. That's what I see when I'm with him. He always doing good when I'm around. And I don't really see too much of him being the arrogant and cocky person. I feel like that just inside of him." [1:54]

The wide receiver's take on his former teammate could help Shedeur Sanders' draft stock. Rumors of Sanders possibly dropping in the first round have circulated this past week as some question his character and whether he can lead an NFL team.

