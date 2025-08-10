  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “JJ McCarthy is a bust”: NFL fans react on Vikings QB's shaky preseason outing vs. Texans after returning from meniscus injury

“JJ McCarthy is a bust”: NFL fans react on Vikings QB's shaky preseason outing vs. Texans after returning from meniscus injury

By Orlando Silva
Published Aug 10, 2025 01:42 GMT
NFL: Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn
“JJ McCarthy is a bust”: NFL fans react on Vikings QB's shaky preseason outing vs. Texans after returning from meniscus injury (Credit: IMAGN)

After missing the 2024 NFL season, JJ McCarthy returned on Saturday against the Houston Texans. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback suffered a torn meniscus ahead of his rookie season, opening the door for Sam Darnold, who took the team to a 14-3 record.

Ad

McCarthy was designated the starting quarterback for this campaign. The expectations were high for his debut, but his first outing raised some eyebrows among fans. One of them showed a clip of McCarthy missing a pass in Saturday's game.

"JJ McCarthy is a bust. Sam Howell would be a better starter for the Vikings," one fan tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

That clip triggered criticism from other fans, who were unhappy with the former Michigan Wolverines star.

"Vikings fans are in for a huge disappointment. I don’t see anything special in JJ McCarthy and I’m a Vikings fan," another fan said.
Ad
"McCarthy missing throws high over the middle has been a problem since he was a freshman in college," another fan said.
Ad

Others were excited about what they saw from the young quarterback and defended him from criticism.

"You’re addled. JJ is gonna be GREAT. See you Week 1 and you better hope that your QB can decipher a complicated Flores defense," one fan said.
"McCarthy looks exactly like Mahomes. Oh my god," another fan said.
"JJ McCarthy’s team beats CJ Stroud’s team once again Some things never change," another fan wrote.
Ad

McCarthy finished the game with four completions on seven pass attempts and 30 yards.

Colin Cowherd casts doubt on JJ McCarthy before training camp

While McCarthy returned to the field to prepare for his first season, Colin Cowherd shared his doubts about the player's ability to establish himself as a star in the NFL.

During a June episode of his "The Herd" show, the analyst implied there was something wrong with the quarterback.

Ad
"There’s so much mystery [surrounding McCarthy]. Why does Minnesota keep flirting with other quarterbacks and there are too many conflicting reports with McCarthy. There’s a lot of stuff I don’t know. I feel sometimes there’s a little bit of a spin job here.”

Cowherd added that to be great, McCarthy must have a special talent, mentioning Patrick Mahomes’ arm talent, Lamar Jackson's athleticism, Joe Burrow’s composure and Justin Herbert’s power.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications