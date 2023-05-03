Joe Burrow as next Dexter? Bengals QB's one unique attribute as a kid proposed polarizing career options

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for keeping his composure while he is under pressure. Apparently those attributes have been a party of his personality since he was a small child.

NFL analyst Trey Wingo was on the "Caps off Podcast" and told a story about a young Joe Burrow and his personality. Wingo said that when the quarterback was nine years old, he was on an AAU basketball team, and they were losing by eight points with just about 30 seconds left on the clock.

Joe would end up leading the team to victory by scoring nine consecutive points, which included seven free throws. His team then won the game in that shocking manner.

"Joe Burrow when he was nine years old he was playing in an AAU basketball team and his team was down by eight points with 30 seconds to go the coach said we kind of thought it was over and then burrow scored nine straight points including seven straight free throws to give the team the win.”

Trey Wingo went on to say that his head coach, who was a Sociology professor at Ohio University, had some interesting words for his parents afterwards. He told the Burrow's that Joe's ability to stay cool and keep his blood pressure low could make him a first responder, such as a police officer or firefighter or a serial criminal.

“His coach was also a sociology professor at Ohio University and after the game he went to borough’s parents that I just want you to know that Joe has the kind of qualities you find in serial and First Responders policemen and serial offenders.

"In other words, his blood pressure doesn’t change whether he’s cutting the lawn or pulling people out of a building I say this because I work with people and I do sociology on crime thank God he’s not using his talents for bad because he could be the next Dexter.”

Wingo went on to say that the coach studies those who have those attributes and thought that Burrow could be the next Dexter. The fictional television character from the "Dexter" series, who was a serial criminal.

His parents sure are glad he decided to use that focus on the gridiron instead.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow helps 20 families in Cincinnati with considerable donation

Since entering the National Football League, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has used every opportunity to give back to the community. Through his "Joe Burrow Foundation," the quarterback and his family have given back to those in need in Ohio as well as Louisiana, where he played college football for LSU.

Brandon Saho @BrandonSaho Joe Burrow is using his voice to save lives and help break the stigma. @Burrowfdn covered mental health expenses for 20 Cincinnati families to help cross one bill off their list. As @JoeyB says, everyone has a responsibility to do good. Full episode available on @MentalGamePods Joe Burrow is using his voice to save lives and help break the stigma. @Burrowfdn covered mental health expenses for 20 Cincinnati families to help cross one bill off their list. As @JoeyB says, everyone has a responsibility to do good. Full episode available on @MentalGamePods. https://t.co/eIIGNlxrOo

That sense of giving didn't stop this offseason. The quarterback has now paid the medical expenses for 20 families receiving mental health treatment at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Besides mental health treatment and advocacy, Burrow's foundation also focuses on helping children and families with food insecurity throughout Ohio and Louisiana.

