"Don't think he's ready" - Joe Montana delivers damning verdict on Trey Lance's future as 49ers starting QB

San Francisco 49ers great Joe Montana gave a blow to 49ers fans when Joe Montana said that he doesn't believe rookie Trey Lance is ready to be the 49ers starting QB next year.

"I don’t think Trey’s ready to play yet, after talking to some of the players," Joe Montana said, which was ironically supported by Steve Young.

Steve Young had this to say:

"If Trey was ready, Trey would have played," Young said.

Joe Montana also said he believes they shouldn't dump starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

"I think they keep Jimmy until you find somebody else," Joe Montana told The Ringer via CBS Sports. "I don't think Trey's ready to play yet, myself, and after talking to some of the players. If you can keep Jimmy healthy, he plays well enough to get you [to the Super Bowl]."

Trey Lance was drafted third overall in last year's NFL draft with the intention of him starting this year, but it never happened. Garoppolo outplayed him in training camp and ended up starting.

He would lead the 49ers to the NFC Championship game again and almost back to the Super Bowl. He may not have the flash of a Trey Lance, but he has the experience and leadership qualities they need right now.

Is Joe Montana right about Trey Lance?

Minnesota Vikings v San Francisco 49ers

Joe Montana has not been flattering at all to Trey Lance. In fact, a few months ago, Montana said that he thought the team should have drafted Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, instead of Lance.

“If I was the 49ers, I would have taken the kid from Alabama last year,” Montana said.

Montana thought that Jones suited the 49ers offensive style more than Lance.

“Nothing against the guy that they took,” he said. “It’s just that more pro-style offense, used to being in pressure situations than that. Again, we’ll see what happens in San Francisco. Nothing against Trey, but it’s one of those things that here’s a guy that’s got a great team behind him. They’re always fun to watch.”

Jones ended up dropping to the New England Patriots in the draft and taking them to the playoffs, the only rookie quarterback from last year's draft to do so.

Lance played in a few situations for the 9ers last season, but he could never overtake Garoppolo for the starting position.

Now, it seems that Garoppolo and the 49ers are ready to move on, but Montana and Young both seem to think they shouldn't until the young quarterback is ready, and right now, they don't believe he is.

