Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers to 49ers? Steve Young explains why San Francisco should take the gamble

While Tom Brady remains retired for now, and while Aaron Rodgers is still a Packer, the idea for the San Francisco 49ers to pursue either one of them doesn’t sound like a bad idea.

While Jimmy Garoppolo has led the 49ers to the Super Bowl once and got them to the NFC championship this past season, imagine how many Super Bowls they could/still win with a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady?

On Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers legendary quarterback Steve Young was on KNBR's Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks show. He was asked about the possibility of Brady or Rodgers opening the 2022 season as the 49ers' starter.

Young thinks either/or would be a great option for the 49ers and that the cost would be worth it.

“What I'm saying is, the 49ers are that team," Young shared. "So yes. Yes. I'm not trying to encourage anything, but yes... If I have a chance to be good or great, the number one place I can do it is right here. It's already been proven to me,” said Young.

"That's why, if you're Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, and that's the way they want to think about it, and you say, 'Well, where would you go?' The number one place is, right now, here, no question,” Young added.

The former Hall-of-Famer also doesn’t seem too sold on Trey Lance heading into his second season.

"Now with Trey Lance, we don't know," Young continued. "And Trey doesn't know. If Trey was ready, Trey would have played. Trey needs to get ready in this offseason. This needs to be the biggest boot-camp effort in history to get him ready to be expansive."

Will the 49ers trade Jimmy Garoppolo this off-season?

Possibly. There are multiple rumors saying that teams like the Steelers, Eagles, Washington, etc. are interested in acquiring him. The 49ers also might believe in Lance and may just move Jimmy G now as they can still get good value out of him because of a weak QB draft class.

If the 49ers were able to trade Garoppolo and acquire either Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, they’ll become one of the best teams in the league and might even be the favorites to win the Super Bowl. If Brady or Rodgers played for a season or two, their chances would be higher than winning with anyone else within that timeframe.

