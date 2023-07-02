The interview between Suzy Kolber and Joe Namath in December 2003 is one that NFL fans won't soon forget. It was during the matchup between the New York Jets and New England Patriots, when a clearly inebriated Namath told the ESPN sideline reporter that he wanted to kiss her.

While she maintained her professionalism and played it off, it was well noticed around the nation. In 2019, he told the Washington Post that he saw the encounter as a blessing in disguise as it was essentially the breaking point of his excessive drinking. Something that he was encouraged to stop for many years. He said:

“I saw it as a blessing in disguise. I had embarrassed my friends and family and could not escape that feeling. I haven’t had a drink since."

"That shame is where I found my strength to deal with the addiction. With the help of my recovery, I learned that I had used my divorce as an excuse to go back to drinking. That knowledge made me a stronger individual.”

Joe Namath said that he then went and received help for his drinking problem, something that he had been dealing with for years after his divorce. He has been sober ever since and said at the time that he called Kolber to apologize, expressing remorse for how he treated her that night.

Suzy Kolber one of dozens of ESPN personalities fired

On Friday, it was reported that ESPN fired 20 on-air personalities. Some of the biggest names on the network were dismissed as budget cuts became increasingly problematic.

Suzy Kolber is one of those veteran broadcasters who was let go by ESPN. Although names were being leaked throughout the day, she took to social media to confirm the news:

"Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off. Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run. So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of. Next step- a project that gives back."

She said that her 27 years at ESPN was a "good run." And, that as a woman in the business, she considers her 38-year career an accomplishment and something she is very proud of.

She then indicated that her next step would be a project where she can give back to others. There has been no word yet on who will replace her on Monday Night Kickoff show this upcoming season.

