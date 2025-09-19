  • home icon
Joey Bosa’s fiancée Amanda Kassdikian dons retro Bills merch for Week 3 game vs. Dolphins

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 19, 2025 15:43 GMT
Joey Bosa
Joey Bosa's fiancee Amanda Kassdikian showed off her Buffalo Bills' gameday look. (Photos via Amanda Kassdikian's Instagram)

Joey Bosa and the Buffalo Bills took the field in a primetime matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Bosa's fiancee Amanda Kassdikian attended the primetime AFC East showdown and chose a retro look to show her support for the Buffalo Bills.

Amanda Kassdikian shared photos on her Instagram Story of her gameday look which featured a blue throwback Buffalo Bills jersey. The cropped jersey was then paired with jeans and blue heels.

Amanda Kassdikian showed off her gameday look for Thursday night&#039;s game. (Photos via Amanda Kass&#039; Instagram Story)
Amanda Kassdikian showed off her gameday look for Thursday night's game. (Photos via Amanda Kass' Instagram Story)

The throwback Buffalo Bills gameday look is appropriate this season as the team celebrates their final season at Highmark Stadium. The new stadium will be ready by Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 31-21 in Thursday night's game, advancing to 3-0 on the season. The Buffalo Bills defensive end had one tackle in the game.

Joey Bosa's fiancee Amanda Kassdikian shared first experience as part of Bills Mafia

Joey Bosa signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason on a one-year deal worth $12.6 million. Bosa's signing with the Bills comes after he spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Chargers.

Bosa made his Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the season in the Sunday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The defensive end's fiancee Amanda Kassdikian shared a funny video of her first experience as a member of the iconic Bills Mafia fan base. In the video, which is set to the song, "Gangster's Paradise", a friend jokingly asks Kassdikian if she's in the mafia to which she looks around, agreeing to the question.

"POV" you just joined the Bills Mafia."- Amanda Kassdikian captioned the Instagram video.
Amanda Kassdikian and Joey Bosa have been together since 2022 although they originally met while in high school in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In July 2024, the couple announced on Instagram that they were engaged, with Kassdikian calling the engagement, the 'best way to end the off season.'

Joey Bosa was drafted by the Chargers with the third overall draft selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was released by the Chargers after the 2024 NFL season.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
