Joey Bosa’s fiancée Amanda Kassdikian and Mitch Trubisky’s wife Hillary soak in NYC charm rocking chic mini-skirt outfits [PIC]

Buffalo Bills' defensive end Joey Bosa’s fiancée, Amanda Kassdikian, shared a New York dump on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Bills defensive end’s fiancée posed with Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s wife, Hill. The duo enjoyed the weekend in New York City.Bills DE's fiancée wrote a three-word message in the caption:“Little NYC moment 🤎.”Amanda looked stunning in a brown long-sleeve sweater tucked slightly into a short blue denim skirt. She paired her look with knee-high tan suede boots and a light beige woven handbag.On the other hand, Trubisky's wife wore a white long-sleeve cropped cardigan over a white top, paired with high-waisted black shorts and black knee-high leather boots. Hill also had a small black handbag over her shoulder.Hill added two-word messages in the comments section of Amanda Kassdikian's IG post:“Best weekend♥️♥️,” she wrote.“Blair 😍😍😍,” Trubisky’s wife wrote in another comment.Joey Bosa’s fiancée, Amanda Kassdikia, and Mitch Trubisky’s wife, Hill, soak in NYC charm rocking chic mini-skirt outfits [PIC] [IG/@amandakasss]Also read: &quot;So it begins&quot;: Joey Bosa’s mother Cheryl hypes Bills Mafia in preseason opener against GiantsAmanda Kassdikian cheered for beau Joey Bosa in styleBosa played in the Bills' season opener against the Ravens on September 7. While attending the game, Amanda shared a carousel post and gave followers a look at the fun moments from Week 1's game.Amanda looked stylish in a blue Bills halter-neck jersey with the number 97 and high-waist flared blue jeans. Bosa's fiancée added bright red pointed-toe boots and a bracelet on her wrist to complete the look.One picture captured a beautiful moment from the game day where the couple kissed on the sidelines before kickoff. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from cheering for her beau, Amanda Kassdikian has built her own successful career. She works as a real estate advisor at Engel &amp; Völkers. Amanda earned a Bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Florida State University.Later, she completed a Master’s degree in psychology from Purdue University. She began her career in consulting before moving into real estate.Also read: Joey Bosa's mom Cheryl turns heads in signature royal blue merch recapping Bills' dramatic win vs. Ravens