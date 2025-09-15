  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Joey Bosa’s fiancée Amanda Kassdikian and Mitch Trubisky’s wife Hillary soak in NYC charm rocking chic mini-skirt outfits [PIC]

Joey Bosa’s fiancée Amanda Kassdikian and Mitch Trubisky’s wife Hillary soak in NYC charm rocking chic mini-skirt outfits [PIC]

By Prasen
Modified Sep 15, 2025 20:25 GMT
Joey Bosa&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Amanda Kassdikian and Mitch Trubisky&rsquo;s wife Hill soak in NYC charm rocking chic mini-skirt outfits [PIC]
Joey Bosa’s fiancée Amanda Kassdikian and Mitch Trubisky’s wife Hill soak in NYC charm rocking chic mini-skirt outfits [PIC] [IG/@amandakasss & hill_trubisky]

Buffalo Bills' defensive end Joey Bosa’s fiancée, Amanda Kassdikian, shared a New York dump on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Bills defensive end’s fiancée posed with Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s wife, Hill. The duo enjoyed the weekend in New York City.

Ad

Bills DE's fiancée wrote a three-word message in the caption:

“Little NYC moment 🤎.”

Amanda looked stunning in a brown long-sleeve sweater tucked slightly into a short blue denim skirt. She paired her look with knee-high tan suede boots and a light beige woven handbag.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

On the other hand, Trubisky's wife wore a white long-sleeve cropped cardigan over a white top, paired with high-waisted black shorts and black knee-high leather boots. Hill also had a small black handbag over her shoulder.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hill added two-word messages in the comments section of Amanda Kassdikian's IG post:

“Best weekend♥️♥️,” she wrote.
“Blair 😍😍😍,” Trubisky’s wife wrote in another comment.
Joey Bosa&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e, Amanda Kassdikia, and Mitch Trubisky&rsquo;s wife, Hill, soak in NYC charm rocking chic mini-skirt outfits [PIC] [IG/@amandakasss]
Joey Bosa’s fiancée, Amanda Kassdikia, and Mitch Trubisky’s wife, Hill, soak in NYC charm rocking chic mini-skirt outfits [PIC] [IG/@amandakasss]

Also read: "So it begins": Joey Bosa’s mother Cheryl hypes Bills Mafia in preseason opener against Giants

Ad

Amanda Kassdikian cheered for beau Joey Bosa in style

Bosa played in the Bills' season opener against the Ravens on September 7. While attending the game, Amanda shared a carousel post and gave followers a look at the fun moments from Week 1's game.

Amanda looked stylish in a blue Bills halter-neck jersey with the number 97 and high-waist flared blue jeans. Bosa's fiancée added bright red pointed-toe boots and a bracelet on her wrist to complete the look.

Ad

One picture captured a beautiful moment from the game day where the couple kissed on the sidelines before kickoff.

Ad

Apart from cheering for her beau, Amanda Kassdikian has built her own successful career. She works as a real estate advisor at Engel & Völkers. Amanda earned a Bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Florida State University.

Later, she completed a Master’s degree in psychology from Purdue University. She began her career in consulting before moving into real estate.

Also read: Joey Bosa's mom Cheryl turns heads in signature royal blue merch recapping Bills' dramatic win vs. Ravens

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications