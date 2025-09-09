  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Joey Bosa's mom Cheryl turns heads in signature royal blue merch recapping Bills dramatic win vs. Ravens

Joey Bosa's mom Cheryl turns heads in signature royal blue merch recapping Bills dramatic win vs. Ravens

By Garima
Modified Sep 09, 2025 19:40 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

The Buffalo Bills pulled off a 41-40 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in incredible fashion, coming back from a 15-point deficit in the final four minutes.

Ad

While the win can be credited to quarterback Josh Allen’s late-game heroics, defensive end Joey Bosa’s mother, Cheryl, turned up in signature royal blue merch to support the team, which may or may not have worked as a lucky charm for her son’s club, given the whirlwind victory.

She shared her game-day look on Instagram on Monday, saying:

“Victory Monday! Thank you Kiya Tomlin for my first Buffalo Bills gameday attire! What a night!!!❤️💙#kiyatomlin #billsmafia.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Cheryl’s support came on a big day for her son. Joey Bosa, playing his first game as a Buffalo Bill after nine seasons with the LA Chargers, helped the team by forcing a fumble and making two tackles.

Joey Bosa on winning the season-opener

The season opener was among the most unexpected in recent memory. In the final four minutes Josh Allen threw for 166 yards in the final stretch, finishing with 396 passing yards and four touchdowns, including a rushing score that saw him break Thurman Thomas’ franchise record for rushing touchdowns.

Ad

Allen set up a play for kicker Matt Prater, who sealed the win with a 32-yard field goal as time expired.

"That was unbelievable. I don't know if I've ever been this happy after a win," Joey Bosa said postgame. "The fireworks went off, and I literally feel like I'm in a dream state right now. It was unbelievable. I'm still buzzing. It's the first game. We gotta get back to work tomorrow, unfortunately. Too bad that wasn't the Super Bowl, but it felt like it."
Ad

Bosa, for his part, was entirely satisfied with his own performance.

"Obviously, like I said, multiple times, there's a lot to work on, a lot to get fixed. Can't be giving up 40 points," Bosa said. "I've been a part of a lot of close games like that, and most of the time when it's within three points, it's went the other way.”
Ad

For Joey Bosa, the night was full of firsts, his first game as a Bill, his first win in Buffalo, and his first taste of the Bills Mafia, who went crazy after the win.

Also Read: Joey Bosa's fiancée Amanda Kassdikian drops 3-word message as she locks lips with Bills DE before Ravens showdown

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications