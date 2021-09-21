Jarvis Landry injury: John Brown and other candidates to replace Cleveland Browns WR

Jarvis Landry is one of the most influential players on the Cleveland Browns roster. Since joining the team in 2018, he has been a fundamental part of the cultural change in Cleveland. He's been a security blanket for Baker Mayfield and is their best wide receiver.

Unfortunately, the Browns will have to play the next three weeks without Landry. After suffering a sprained MCL in Week 2, the Browns placed him on injured reserve Tuesday. They are projected to get Odell Beckham Jr. back from injury in Week 3, but the injury to Landry opens the door for John Brown or another free agent to sign with them.

Top 3 candidates for the Cleveland Browns to replace Jarvis Landry

#1 - John Brown

The Browns' top candidate is John Brown. The 31-year-old has been looking for work since requesting his release from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brown is a speedster who could open up the deep passing game. The Browns offense has good route runners but lacks deep threats. Beckham could fit the bill, but we have to see how he returns from injury first.

Matthew Bové @Matt_Bove John Brown was a super important player for the Bills in 2019. He emerged as the No. 1 target as Allen started to grow as a passer. Injuries derailed his 2020 but I still think he can be a solid No. 2 option. I'm sure the Bills wish they could keep him but money is tight. John Brown was a super important player for the Bills in 2019. He emerged as the No. 1 target as Allen started to grow as a passer. Injuries derailed his 2020 but I still think he can be a solid No. 2 option. I'm sure the Bills wish they could keep him but money is tight.

Brown averages 14.8 yards per reception in his career. He showed improved route running in 2019 and posted 1,000 yards. Injuries caused him to miss half of 2020, but he's healthy now. He's the most talented option the Browns can get on the open market.

#2 - Golden Tate

Golden Tate may not be the player he once was. He's 33 years old with 11 years of wear and tear.

But what Tate lacks in explosiveness, he makes up for in toughness. From 2014 to 2017, Tate had three 1,000-yard seasons. His connection with Matthew Stafford was undeniable and could be reproduced with the Browns.

PFF @PFF Giants have released WR Golden Tate, per @adamschefter



180 missed tackles forced on RECs since 2010 (1st) Giants have released WR Golden Tate, per @adamschefter



180 missed tackles forced on RECs since 2010 (1st) https://t.co/LLwV0J6V1t

Tate is capable of making defenders miss after the catch. He also runs effective short patterns that can earn him snaps on third down. Mayfield has thrown short passes this year and has taken what the defense gives him. It's a controlled offense that values players with a high football IQ. Tate has the skillset and IQ to play in the Browns offense.

Alshon Jeffery is the biggest risk on this list. Jeffery wasn't productive in 2019 or 2020 with the Philadelphia Eagles. Injuries took their toll and limited him to just 12 starts. But when Jeffery is healthy, he's a jump-ball specialist.

Mayfield doesn't throw a lot of deep passes in the Browns' system. But Jeffery could add that dynamic to the offense.

The big question mark is whether Jeffery is healthy. He's 31 and has only played two full 16-game seasons. That said, the Browns need to shore up their wide receiver room before they slip into that familiar slipstream that swallowed them in previous seasons.

