John Wolford injury update: Buccaneers QB ‘feeling better’ after suffering neck injury

John Wolford joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to compete for a spot on their unsettled quarterback depth chart ahead of the 2023 NFL season. He did exactly that in the early stages of the pre-season with his new team.

His progress was halted in Week 2 when he suffered a frightening neck injury that required him to be put on a stretcher and carted to the locker room.

Any injuries involving the head or neck are always a legitimate cause for serious concern. Many fans have been waiting patiently to hear an update on John Wolford after his injury reports were vague immediately following the game.

Head coach Todd Bowles gave an update on the situation the following morning in a press conference, according to NBC Sports.

Bowles said:

“He’s feeling better. He’s moving around so, you know, that’s the best we can offer right now. The tests came out pretty good. We’ll just see how he recovers ... For now, it’s a neck injury. Still evaluating him, but it’s a neck injury right now.”

At least for now, it sounds like John Wolford avoided the most terrifying consequences that can accompany some neck injuries, such as paralysis. He will reportedly undergo further testing before an official diagnosis is released, including being evaluated for a possible concussion.

Making the injury even more alarming than it already is, the veteran quarterback has a history of neck injuries. He most recently suffered one during his time with the Los Angeles Rams, while filling in for Jared Goff at the time.

This will likely result in extreme caution being used with Wolford before allowing him to return to a football field if he ever does.

John Wolford may be out of a Buccaneers' roster spot following his neck injury

The timing of his neck injury is extremely unfortunate for John Wolford as it occurred in the Buccaneers' second pre-season game ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

In addition to the alarming health scares that could come along with it, the current situation could potentially cost him a roster spot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wolford signed just a one-year contract with the Buccaneers worth $1.01 million. The way the deal is structured, the franchise would carry no dead cap money for potentially cutting him.

He was brought in to serve as their third-string emergency quarterback behind Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. With just one preseason game remaining before the 2023 NFL season, they may be forced to sign another quarterback.

