  • Jonathan Owens enjoys romantic pregame PDA moment with wife Simone Biles at sidelines during Browns vs. Lions (Watch)

By Shanu Singh
Published Sep 14, 2025 17:55 GMT
Jonathan Owens enjoys romantic pre-game PDA moment with wife Simone Biles at sidelines during Browns vs Lions (Image Credit: GETTY)
As the Chicago Bears faced the Detroit Lions in Week 2, Simone Biles cheered for Jonathan Owens from the sidelines. She attended the game wearing a stylish outfit, featuring customized elements that went well with her look. Before the game started, the couple enjoyed a romantic moment.

The NFL shared a clip on X featuring Biles kissing Owens to wish him good luck. The couple also posed together for pictures for the sideline cameramen.

Biles wore an all-black attire, including a bodysuit. The gymnast paired it with jeans, with the Bears safety's name printed. She completed her outfit with silver sandals, sunglasses and a football-shaped handbag with the NFL's logo engraved on it.

Biles' appearance at Ford Field in Michigan came almost a day after she attended an event by Audemars Piguet. At the 150th anniversary celebration of the luxurious watch brand, Biles opted for a black dress, which she shared with fans on her Instagram stories.

Simone Biles celebrated Eagles' season opener win vs. Cowboys with wholesome message

The Philadelphia Eagles started the 2025 NFL regular season with an outstanding win against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. While Simone Biles missed out on cheering for them at Lincoln Financial Field, she celebrated the victory with a special message for the team.

Biles posted an Instagram story with a picture of her TV playing the postgame moments of running back Saquon Barkley. The story also featured a cheerful message from the gymnast, welcoming the regular season.

"I never thought I'd say this buttttt...FOOTBALL IS BACK BABY," Biles wrote last Sunday.

Apart from the regular season, Biles also supported her husband, Jonathan Owens, throughout the preseason. She attended Chicago's preseason games, including the matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Biles opted for a stylish outfit inspired by the Bears safety.

