Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles sends 3-word message as power couple cheers for Cubs during rivalry weekend  

Simone Biles' latest social media post sums up her love for Chicago as she settles back into the Windy City with husband Jonathan Owens. The 11-time Olympic gold medalist's three-word post celebrated local sports culture on a Cubs rivalry weekend.
Biles and the Chicago Bears star have returned to Chicago after being away. The duo, who had said their goodbyes to Chicago in January, promised to return in a few months. They are settling back into city life as Owens gears up for the 2025 NFL season.
On Saturday, Biles posted a picture from her seat at Wrigley Field during the Chicago Cubs game. The photo was taken in the field as play continued.
"Summer time chi," Biles captioned her Instagram story, viewing the Cubs game underway, embracing the city's well-known nickname.
The two were also seen having fun during the game, wearing Cubs jerseys and smiling in the stands.
From Porsche shopping to Chicago sports, Biles and Jonathan Owens make the move
Barely hours before watching the Cubs game, Biles shared an update about their preparations for settling in Chicago. She uploaded a photo from the window of a Porsche showroom with the description "looking at cars today for our Chicago home."
The Porsche shopping tour was successful, as Biles later uploaded an image of two Porsche keys, indicating the purchase.
Their trip back to Chicago closes out an active couple of months for the power duo. They left Chicago in January, spent a few months in Houston with Biles' family and traveled abroad, including South Africa and Madrid.
While they were away, Biles was awarded an honorary doctorate from Washington University in St. Louis.
Coming into summer, the spotlight turns to Owens' football calendar. The Chicago Bears open preseason play on Aug. 17 against the Buffalo Bills, then face the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 22. The Bears' regular season begins on Sept. 8.
