Jordan Addison suspension: Vikings WR's agent drops major update after DUI case conclusion

On July 12, 2024, Jordan Addison was arrested near the Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of driving under the influence. The Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver was arrested shortly before midnight.

With the case set to go into trial, Addison has reached a plea deal with the prosecutors. The speedy pass catcher's agent, Tim Younger, dropped a major update on the case via X (formerly Twitter). Younger wrote,

"Today, after careful consideration of the charges against him and all defenses, Jordan Addison decided to plead to a lesser included vehicular offense, commonly referred to as a 'wet reckless.' As a result, Mr. Addison will pay a standard fine and complete two online courses after which we expect that his probation will be terminated early in six months. Over the past year, he voluntarily participated in MADD events and programs and, after reflection, decided to enter this plea understanding the ramifications of this decision. He has kept the organization apprised throughout these legal proceedings, and will continue in his full commitment to being a valuable member of his team."

Now that the court case is settled, Jordan Addison needs to worry about the length of his suspension from the NFL. According to Yahoo Sports, the typical three-game suspension without pay is the recommended league penalty in cases involving driving under the influence.

Addison's wet reckless plea all but admits that the third-year wideout was under the influence by the time he was arrested. It's now up to the league's disciplinary body to hand out a commensurate suspension for Addison.

What's next for Jordan Addison and the Minnesota Vikings?

Jordan Addison is likely going to start Year 3 on the sidelines due to the pending suspension. He's firmly behind superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson in targets, and he'll now get the chance to watch the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year in action.

Jordan Addison has been impressive since entering the league. He's amassed two straight 800+ yards seasons, and he's provided a solid threat in the pass game for first Kirk Cousins and most recently Sam Darnold.

The 2025 season will be a crucial one for Addison and the Vikings. The team is set to hand over the keys to former Michigan Wolverines star J. J. McCarthy, tabbed to be the Vikings' quarterback of now and the future.

Next up for the Vikings is training camp, after which they'll play three preseason games against the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and Tennessee Titans. They'll start their regular season proper on the road to face off against the Caleb Williams-led Chicago Bears.

