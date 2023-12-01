Jordan Love backtracks on Taylor Swift's statement after Swifties troll Packers QB

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is trying to get back into the Swifties' good graces. The first-year starter will face the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time on Sunday. He may have triggered some fans when he said he wasn't a fan of the singer. So, now he's going back on that original statement.

A video of the Love listening to Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood," which features Kendrick Lamar, was posted. This is what the QB had to say about the song:

"I'll listen to this; I'll listen to this one. Kendrick's in there? Yeah, I'll listen to that one for sure."

Love continues getting questions about Taylor Swift as rumors strengthen that she will attend Sunday night's game at Lambeau Field. Swift attended several games earlier in the season, supporting tight end Travis Kelce. Whether or not she attends this week is still a popular question.

What did Packers QB Jordan Love say about Taylor Swift?

Jordan Love was asked the hard questions this week as he prepares to start against the Kansas City Chiefs. His first-ever NFL start came against the Chiefs in 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium after Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19.

Love is looking to turn the tables this time and get a win at home against Kansas City. But first, he has to endure the wrath of Taylor Swift's loyal fan base. Speaking with reporters earlier this week, Love was asked which of Swift's songs were his favorite. He revealed,

“I don’t listen to too much Taylor Swift.”

The QB's statement was different from his predecessor's. Aaron Rodgers is a big Swiftie and has admitted it.

The New York Jets QB was seen attending "The Eras" tour stop at MetLife Stadium in May 2023. Although he had a seat in the VIP tent, Rodgers stood and sang to some of Swift's biggest hits. He even referred to the singer as an incredible entertainer.