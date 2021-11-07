"A little shocked" - Packers QB Jordan Love shares his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers' COVID drama

For those who missed it, Aaron Rodgers is still making headlines for creating drama in the NFL. This time, it's his bizarre stance on COVID-19, leading up to his diagnosis. Rodgers is set to miss Sunday's clash against the Chiefs after contracting COVID-19 earlier this week. The quarterback is unvaccinated and, as a result, Jordan Love will be getting his first start. As such, the young quarterback has been given the spotlight this week in the media.

What did Jordan Love say about Aaron Rodgers?

Among the dozens of questions for the quarterback was his opinion on his mentor's choices with the COVID-19 situation. Essentially, Jordan Love was shocked, but not dumbfounded.

"I was a little shocked but not crazy shocked," Love said about Rodgers' diagnosis. "Just because with Kurt testing positive earlier in the week, I kind of figured something might happen in the quarterback room. I didn't know what would happen, but just hearing that, my initial thought was ... wondering what would shake out with all of the close contacts and how things would break down and just affect all of us in the room. That was my first thought, and just obviously trying to get my mind right for starting this week. But I prepared for this, and I'm confident in myself."

Love had already known that one person that had tested positive for COVID-19 in the days leading up to Rodgers' diagnosis, so he was preparing for positive tests. Love's mind may have been thinking of the 2020 regular-season game that saw the Denver Broncos' entire quarterback room catch COVID-19, which eventually led to the team repurposing a wide receiver for the role.

However, the Packers escaped with their backup quarterback remaining intact. Love is not just any backup quarterback. He is expected to be the eventual long-term replacement for Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers will be turning 38 in under a month and his future with the team is ambiguous, to say the least.

Sunday's game will be the first look the NFL will get at Love in a regular season game. Packers fans will undoubtedly be tuning in nervously. Will Jordan Love hit the ground running? Head Coach Matt LaFleur was cautiously optimistic, keeping expectations manageable.

He said:

"I think he's come a long way, but by no means is he a finished product," LaFleur said. "It's going to be a great opportunity for him to get his feet wet for the first time in a meaningful game, being that it's the regular season. So it'll be a great learning experience for him, and I'm just excited for his opportunity."

The Rodgers-less Packers will face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday. The game will be played during the mid-slot of games. Kickoff will be at 4:25 PM ET.

