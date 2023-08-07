Jordan Love has had a stellar performance during the Green Bay Packers training camp. However, his recent highlight will make Cheeseheads excited for the 2023 NFL season.

BroBible NFL Writer Dov Kleiman shared the video of a touchdown pass from Love to Aaron Jones during a Packers scrimmage. It could have been a typical completion from Love if not for the sidearm throw.

Dov Kleiman



( @bigpackers4x, @JJLahey)



Video: #Packers QB Jordan Love with the sidearm throw between two defenders to Aaron Jones for the TD during team scrimmage

This pass has one football fan commenting:

“next Patty Mahomes”

Another one said:

“This is mini Mahomes kinda stuff, not surprising tho, we all know he’s got it”

Scratch @Scraxch001 @JJLahey @bigpackers4x This is mini Mahomes kinda stuff, not surprising tho, we all know he’s got it

Here are other reactions to Jordan Love’s highlight during practice.

Titletown Chatter @TitletownChat @JJLahey @bigpackers4x Almost exact copy of Rodgers TD in his first ever start against Minnesota

Sports Steady Tv @SportsSteadyTV @NFL_DovKleiman @bigpackers4x @JJLahey in a real game that's not happening. The defenders had to slow down because they can't touch him.

Vinny 🦌 @thenamesvinny @NFL_DovKleiman @bigpackers4x @JJLahey Bears fans crying seeing this one

Rowdy @RowdySal @NFL_DovKleiman @bigpackers4x @JJLahey Mahomes is changing the league wow

phillysports2 @EaglesDhruv @NFL_DovKleiman @bigpackers4x @JJLahey Already better than fields

RonnieDubya @DubyaRonnie @NFL_DovKleiman @bigpackers4x @JJLahey History is on Green Bays side? When’s the last time they had a bad QB? People sleeping in Love will regret it.

Some commenters compared Jordan Love’s throw to Patrick Mahomes’ mechanics. The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player’s sidearm throw has become popular that Madden 24 incorporated it. It also helped the former Texas Tech standout lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a second Super Bowl title in four seasons.

But by looking at Love’s highlight, he made the sidearm attempt out of necessity. Two defenders were blocking what could have been the ball’s vertical path. Instead, he had to work around the impaired view.

Love will finally have his chance to lead the Packers after getting selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. His selection shocked the NFL world, considering that Aaron Rodgers was nowhere near done playing football.

However, the four-time NFL MVP did have a down season finishing with 4,002 yards, 26 touchdowns, and four interceptions. The year before, Rodgers established an NFL record 0.3 interception percentage.

Jordan Love has big shoes to fill

Love will take over from Rodgers after the Packers traded the latter to the Green Bay Packers. Aside from his accolades, Rodgers also brought Super Bowl glory to Titletown, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

Only time can tell if Jordan Love can match or surpass Rodgers’ five All-Pro and ten Pro Bowl selections. Aaron Rodgers also led the league in passer rating four times and touchdowns twice. The New York Jets quarterback also made 402 consecutive completions without an interception, an NFL record.

But Love isn’t only following in Rodgers’ footsteps because Brett Favre’s winning legacy still looms large in Green Bay. He was the team’s starter from 1992 to 2008 and established the record for consecutive starts (321 regular season and playoff games) during that stretch.

Like Rodgers, Favre also won a Super Bowl title (XXXI) with Green Bay. The Mississippi native is also a three-time NFL MVP, a six-time All-Pro (three-time First Team), and 11-time Pro Bowler.

Jordan Love has played in ten NFL games and started one. The former Utah State standout has 50 completions for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.