Packers QB Jordan Love addresses rumored feature in Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ season 2

Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers are two of the biggest stories in the NFL heading into the 2023 season. Rodgers is getting one television show, courtesy of Hard Knocks. Will his successor get his own as well? The current Packers quarterback addressed the possibility when speaking with Packers beat writer Ryan Wood. Here's how Wood put the conversation:

"Jordan Love told me he chatted with Peyton Manning before practice. He’s about to go speak with him some more now. 'Nothing about going on ‘Quarterback’ though,' he said. Love smiled, talking about breaking off a few deep balls with 18 there. 'That was fun.'"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans believe, in denying the rumors with Peyton Manning standing in the area, there is definitely something happening. In other words, where there's smoke, there's television talks. The retired quarterback has no other reason to be there other than business.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Jordan Love told me he chatted with Peyton Manning before practice. He’s about to go speak with him some more now. “Nothing about going on ‘Quarterbacks’ though,” he said.



Love smiled talking about breaking off a few deep balls with 18 there.



“That was fun.”

That said, there could be other reasons explaining why he might have showed up without intentions of recruiting the Packers quarterback for his new television show. The Packers play the Raiders on Monday Night Football this season. As a member of the Manningcast, he could have simply been doing some prep work for that broadcast.

Analysts routinely lean on prior dealings with athletes to increase their credibility, so this is one explanation. Another explanation could be that he was simply interested, like the rest of the general NFL fanbase, to see how the new-look Packers will be. Some have described the upcoming season as one that comes only once every 15-20 years for the team.

How many primetime games will Jordan Love play?

Packers QB at Detroit v Green Bay

Of course, fans will be more interested in when they can see their team in the spotlight during the season, ahead of when they might get a post-mortem of what went right or wrong next offseason. As it stands, Love is set to get five primetime games this season.

The Packers play the Lions, Raiders, Chiefs, Giants and Vikings in primetime. The Lions and Raiders games take place in back-to-back matchups in Weeks 4 and 5, respectively. They then play the Chiefs in Week 13. Then, the following week, they play the Giants. In the penultimate game of the regular season, they face the Vikings.

In the end, Love will play enough primetime games, where if he loses them all, the team will likely essentially need to win out the rest of the schedule to reach the postseason. One can only hope he doesn't shy away from the spotlight.