WATCH: "Can't hear sh*t" - Peyton Manning cusses live during final episode of Manningcast

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning struck gold when they signed the deal to broadcast the Manningcast on ESPN. Since the season began airing, the Manning brothers have raised their star power to another level with their blend of analysis and comedy.

Monday's playoff game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams was no exception. Eli cued up Peyton to talk about the Rams scoring the game's first touchdown.

However, Peyton was having audio difficulties at his house without Eli knowing. Peyton cussed in frustration at not being able to hear anything.

Eli's response was hilarious, and it was a shared moment of comedic relief between the brothers.

Watch: Peyton Manning unknowingly provides hilarious moment while having audio troubles

Peyton Manning's curse immediately went viral as fans chuckled at it and Eli's unexpected response. Monday's broadcast was a Manningcast to remember in their final episode of the season.

The brothers had three special guests throughout the episode. Larry Fitzgerald was the first guest to watch as his Cardinals struggled to move the ball.

Dwayne Johnson appeared in the second quarter and told stories of his college football career. He also gave Eli the hilarious nickname "HCM," short for Human Carbon Monoxide (Johnson quipped each are silent killers).

In addition, Johnson joked about hitting Peyton Manning with his signature wrestling move, the Rock Bottom.

Finally, the brothers welcomed Russell Wilson to the broadcast. Amidst swirling trade rumors, Wilson signed off the broadcast with the Seattle Seahawks' signature phrase, "Go Hawks."

The Manning brothers are no strangers to going viral for inappropriate acts, including when Eli famously gave the double bird on camera.

Eli and Peyton's contracts with ESPN run through the 2024 season. That guarantees their broadcasts will run for the next three seasons.

Their future is bright, as Amazon is rumored to be interested in hiring them to do Thursday Night Football commentary.

In a wild-card game that wasn't competitive, the Manning brothers provided a good source of entertainment. The Rams convincingly defeated the Cardinals 34-11 in a game where Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw two interceptions for just 138 passing yards.

The Cardinals' offense was so inefficient that in the third quarter, Odell Beckham Jr. had more passing yards for the Rams than Murray.

Sak Sports Blog @SakSports Odell Beckham Jr. completes a 40-yard pass to Cam Akers, gaining more passing yards than Kyler Murray (29) with a single throw Odell Beckham Jr. completes a 40-yard pass to Cam Akers, gaining more passing yards than Kyler Murray (29) with a single throw https://t.co/50P08shxZa

Peyton Manning and Eli have as large of a following as any broadcasting duo in the NFL. Their quick wit, brotherly spats, and showing their human nature have endeared fans to their broadcast and likely will for years to come.

