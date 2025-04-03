Jordan Poyer’s wife Rachel Bush admits missing Buffalo as safety sits in NFL free agency

Safety Jordan Poyer is currently an NFL free agent after spending the 2024 NFL season with the Miami Dolphins. On Wednesday, Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, did a "Question and Answer" period with her 4.1 million followers on Instagram.

There were questions regarding the time the couple spent living in Buffalo after Poyer spent seven seasons with the Bills. One follower asked if Rachel missed the city. She replied that she did, along with a video of her at Highmark Stadium.

"So much," Bush replied.

Rachel Bush answered a follower's question about a possible return to Buffalo. (Photo via Bush's IG Story)

Another Instagram follower asked Rachel if she and Poyer would ever consider moving back to Buffalo, New York.

"I would love to all my favorite people are there," Bush replied to the question.

Another comment on Bush's Instagram Q&A about a possible return to Buffalo. (Photos via Bush's Instagram Story)

Jordan Poyer played 16 games with the Miami Dolphins in 2024 with 98 combined tackles, 47 assisted tackles and three passes defended.

Jordan Poyer shared Costa Rica adventure with wife Rachel Bush and daughter

Jordan Poyer may be unsigned, but he is enjoying his offseason downtime with his wife, Rachel Bush and their daughter, Aliyah. Earlier this week, Poyer shared photos of their most recent family vacation to Costa Rica on Instagram.

Poyer included a carousel of photos documenting their adventure, which included riding horses along a picturesque Costa Rican backdrop.

In another photo, the NFL safety can be seen taking in the sights of Costa Rica alongside his daughter. The family of three also enjoyed hikes, spent time on a yacht and enjoyed the waterfalls.

Poyer also shared a video of him doing meditation on the beach along with a group of others. The safety has been vocal about his dedication to mental health in the past.

