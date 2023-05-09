Rachel Bush has commented on Matt Araiza, her husband Jordan Poyer's former teammate, after it emerged that the ex-Bills player might not have been present during the gang rape in which he was accused.

The civil lawsuit is still under progress, but prosecutors have said that Araiza had left the party before the alleged incident occurred. As it came to Rachel Bush's attention, she said that it's extremely disappointing as she castigated those that had rushed to judgment previously.

She tweeted:

"This is super disappointing. ... This is also why I never commented on this situation. We should not judge before we know the facts!"

Evidence has now proven Arazia was not at the house when the woman alleges he raped her and that she was having consensual sex with several dudes that night.

Knowing more about Matt Araiza's case as Rachel Bush jumps to his defense

Matt Araiza is a punter out of California, who played college football at San Diego State. In 2021, after he was named the punter, he averaged 51.9 yards per punt that broke the NCAA record. Named "Punt God" by the fans, he won the Ray Guy Award for the best punter in the nation and was a unanimous All-American.

That led the Buffalo Bills to select him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft with the 180th overall pick. However, before he could play any regular season game, he was accused of participating in alleged gang rape, and the team cut ties with him.

Based on latest reports, though, Matt Araiza left the party in question at 12:30 am, while timestamp shows the alleged event to have happened about half an hour later. Even in that case, there has been no ability to distinguish between consensual sex and alleged rape.

However, the case still continues, and the alleged victim's lawyer has said that she will not be bullied into dropping the case. They added"

"It's not going to happen (dropping the case). This case is going to trial, and we’ll force Araiza to talk."

However, with additional clarity coming in this regard and with the likes of Rachel Bush now publicly supporting him, it remains to be seen if any NFL team will take him on. When severing ties, the Buffalo Bills general manager had said,

"We just think it’s the best move for everyone to move on from Matt, and let him take care of this situation."

Now, with the situation having changed now, and with a team member's wife advocating on his behalf, maybe Buffalo might decide to revisit Matt Araiza and listen to Rachel Bush.

