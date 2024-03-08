Rachel Bush, wife of NFL safety Jordan Poyer, has expressed her disbelief that Steve Nikoui was arrested due to his actions during Joe Biden's State of the Union address. The US President was heckled by the Nikoui, who was there as a guest of Congressman Brian Mast of Florida. He lost his son, US Marine Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, during the withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan after the Kabul International Airport was attacked by terrorists.

He was arrested and a misdemeanor charge was filed against him. Rachel Bush could not believe that this could happen. Saying she was flabbergasted and could not recognize the country she lives in, she wrote on X,

"On what grounds was he arrested?! Misdemeanor for bringing attention to the truth?! Where do we live?! What country is this, I don’t recognize it."

On what grounds was Steve Nikoui arrested at Joe Biden's State of the Union address?

Answering the question Rachel Bush posed, the Capitol Police said that he was detained on the misdemeanor charge of "crowding, obstructing or incommoding". Washington D.C. law states that protesting is illegal

"... in an area where it is otherwise unlawful to demonstrate"

Since he was instructed by officers to stop when Steve Nikoui was heckling the President, he also ran afoul of the following provision about the unlawfulness of continuing a protest

"... after being instructed by a law enforcement officer to cease."

Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush is no fan of current POTUS

Rachel Bush is no fan of Joe Biden and prefers Donald Trump to him. Jordan Poyer's wife had previously amplified posts that cast doubts on the current President's Oath of Office.

She had also said in a since-deleted post on X, formerly, Twitter,

“We had no wars with Trump in office. As a nation, we had respect with Trump in office. Of course the timing of these ongoing issues just happen to be aligning perfectly with the upcoming election. But I do hope you all remember what a strong nation looks like when run properly.”

Another post from Jordan Poyer's wife claimed,

“Most important take away we as citizens get from a strong leader – peace. We want peace. We had a strong president that was able to accomplish peace between other nations as well. Which in turn made us safe and secure. I want that.”

It is clear that Rachel Bush feels very strongly about the current President and is not afraid of airing her opinions.