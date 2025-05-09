"Jordon Hudson is reaching Brittany Mahomes level of annoyance" - Patrick Mahomes' wife gets dragged in Bill Belichick saga by Outkick host

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has received a lot of flak on social media for some of her antics in public. The 24-year-old girlfriend of one of the NFL's most legendary coaches hit the headlines once again as some reports suggested that UNC has banned Hudson from the program's football facilities.

Amidst all this, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes's wife, Brittany Mahomes, somehow saw her name being dragged into the drama.

Outkick host Mike Gunzelman has been very critical about Jordon Hudson's relationship with Belichick. He went a step further as he compared her to Brittany Mahomes.

"Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon is reaching Brittany Mahomes level of annoyance and distraction," tweeted Gunzelman.

The Outckick host had fired up another tweet in response to an episode of "Pablo Torre Finds Out," in which one Belichick family source said,

"There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill's legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades."

Gunzelman tweeted, "It's honestly wild that she would even want to be somewhere she's not liked (and shouldn't be in the first place)"

"She's Brittany Mahomes x 100 or the owner from the Major League movies - way too much to handle and as soon as she walks by you know officials are just ripping her."

Mahomes’s wife has long been the favorite target for NFL fans. Her past controversies, which have included political Instagram likes, slamming referees, and sparking of sideline drama, have given fans a lot of material to focus their anger.

For example, in 2022, Brittany was accused of being rude to M&T Bank Stadium staff before the AFC Championship. In 2021, she drew heat for blaming refs after a Chiefs loss. And last year, her political preferences on Instagram involving Donald Trump caused uproar.

Hudson and Brittany are in very different NFL circles. However, the chaos surrounding them seems eerily similar.

UNC clarifies their stance on Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson

The University of North Carolina shut down the rumors of Jordon Hudson being banned from Tar Heels football facilities. In a statement released on Friday, UNC confirmed that Hudson is not an employee of the program. But they made it clear that she’s allowed inside the premises of the facilities.

Hudson has taken on the role of Belichick’s unofficial publicist since their relationship started, even interrupting his CBS Mornings interview last month. The school said she’ll continue managing Belichick’s brand, not his football operations.

