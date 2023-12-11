Josh Allen defends Sean McDermott in post-game press conference after upsetting Patrick Mahomes

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills escaped with a crucial 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium to improve to 7-6 and keep their hopes of a playoff berth alive. They are now tied with five other teams in the AFC at 7-6, battling it out for two of the three wildcard spots.

The win was a huge relief for the Bills, especially for head coach Sean McDermott, who was in the eye of the storm in the week leading up to the game against the Chiefs. A report from golongtd.com alleged that during a team meeting in 2019, McDermott used the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers on 9/11 as an example to build team camaraderie. The report read:

"[sean McDermott] told the entire team they needed to come together. But then, sources on-hand say, he used a strange model: the terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001. He cited the hijackers as a group of people who were all able to get on the same page to orchestrate attacks to perfection. One by one, McDermott started asking specific players in the room questions. ‘What tactics do you think they used to come together?"

McDermott dismissed the report as a 'hit piece' but apologized for using the terrorist attack as an example.

Sean McDermott's 9/11 controversy: Josh Allen defends Bills HC

On Monday, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen came to his head coach's defense. He said:

"This week wasn't easy. It wasn't easy for coach McDermott. You can question a lot of things about coaching style, you can question a lot of things about my decision making, you can question a lot of things about this team but to question his character and who he is as a man. He's one of the better humans on this planet. How he carries himself. And, you know, we saw it for what it is. We're just trying to focus on and winning each each week, one game at a time."

Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, and the Bills will look to put the controversy in the rearview mirror as they prepare to host the 10-3 Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. Dak Prescott and team dismantled division rivals and reigning NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, 33-13 on Sunday Night Football. They are the second seed in the NFC behind the 10-3 San Francisco 49ers, who lead the conference courtesy of their 42-10 win over the Cowboys earlier this season.

The Bills will likely have to run the table and finish with an 11-6 record to earn a spot in the playoffs. After the Cowboys game, Buffalo will face the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, and the Miami Dolphins in their final three regular season games.