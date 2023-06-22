For the past three seasons, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have dominated the AFC East, topping the division every single time. But come 2023, a new arrival will look to end that stranglehold, and its name is Aaron Rodgers, the new quarterback of the New York Jets.

And Allen himself has recognized the gravity of the situation that will unfold when he squares off against his idol twice this season. Speaking with Kevin Clark on Slow News Day, he said:

"I've just been such a fan of his since I was a little kid. Having his jerseys and trying to emulate what he does on the football field. He's such a special player. I think he's the most gifted thrower of the football all time. Going up against him twice a year, it's going to be a battle."

Kevin Clark @bykevinclark Breaking news: Aaron Rodgers picks up Josh Allen’s FaceTimes Breaking news: Aaron Rodgers picks up Josh Allen’s FaceTimes 👀 https://t.co/4qEDfqrVH9

Could Aaron Rodgers, Jets dethrone Josh Allen, Bills in the AFC East in 2023?

Aaron Rodgers' arrival in New York signifies more excitement in a seemingly stagnant AFC East that has been dominated by Josh Allen's Bills for three straight years, but he is not the only threat Buffalo has to face.

Gang Green also has a loaded receiving corps in reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, two-time Super Bowl champion Mecole Hardman, and former Green Bay teammates Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Up front, Rodgers will be protected by another fellow ex-Packer in Billy Turner, and Nathaniel Hackett, his old offensive coordinator at Lambeau Field, will be running the playbook.

Meanwhile, the Bills will enter the season amidst rumors of a falling out between Allen and primary pass catcher Stefon Diggs, who has not attended team practices because of "personal matters". Their next best receivers are Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox, who while prolific in their own right, lack Diggs' game-changing intangibles.

What else did Josh Allen say to Kevin Clark?

In the same interview, Josh Allen was asked what his favorite play so far was, and why. He responded:

"I think it's the 98-yard touchdown to Gabe Davis last year against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Into the winds, (offensive coordinator Ken) Dorsey calls a big play, and not many people in that situation would call that. The steel that he had to be able to call that play there, allow us to execute it and then get you, obviously, run a good route...

"Throwing it ang getting hit by Minkah Fitzpatrick way there in the endzone, and I could see him on the big screen, Gabe running and there's nobody there to catch him, so that was a pretty fun one."

Kevin Clark @bykevinclark Good morning. Here’s Josh Allen describing his favorite play of all time in intricate detail. Good morning. Here’s Josh Allen describing his favorite play of all time in intricate detail. https://t.co/FRM7MgJo30

