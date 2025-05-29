Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld 'really excited' as wedding day nears: Report

Josh Allen and his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld are excited as their wedding day inches closer. A recent report revealed that the they will get married in the next two weekends. They have been enjoying their days before officially becoming a married couple.

On Thursday, PEOPLE released an exclusive report where an insider shared details about how Allen and Steinfeld spent their past few weeks. The source said that the Buffalo Bills star and the "Hawkeye" actress "are both really excited" to celebrate the biggest day of their lives with their family.

“They’re both really excited about the wedding — to celebrate with family and friends," the source said. "They’re really settling into their lives together. They lean on each other, support each other (and) collaborate together. They really just enjoy each other a lot," an unnamed source reported to the publication.

In another report from US Weekly, a source revealed that Allen and Steinfeld planned on getting married in an "intimate" ceremony. The couple has been "very excited" about planning their wedding day and taking care of all the logistics.

"Hailee is very excited about the planning process and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together," the insider said on Wednesday. "They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now. It will be a very intimate but extravagant event."

Dion Dawkins revealed his ‘best’ pre-wedding gift to Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld

Last Friday, Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins made a guest appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show." He revealed the "best" wedding gift that he has already given to Josh Allen and his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld.

"I think one of the gifts that we've got Josh this season is we've sacked him the least," Dawkins said. "Well he's been sacked the least amount of times during the season. So I think that that's one of the best gifts that you know, his parents will admire and I think Josh will admire as well."

As his wedding day nears, Allen recently enjoyed playing golf while Steinfeld attended her friend's bachelorette party.

