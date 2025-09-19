"Josh Allen ruined the league": Ex-Cowboys DE torches Bears' belief in Caleb Williams to become elite down the road

Josh Allen looks like a man on a mission as the Buffalo Bills quarterback has led his side to a perfect 3-0 record to start the season. Except for his rookie season, Allen's team has secured 10+ wins every single season.Former Cowboys defensive end Domonique Foxworth appeared on the &quot;This is Football&quot; show and discussed Caleb Williams' Chicago Bears' expectations after a 0-2 start.&quot;I don't know, man. It's pretty unfortunate,&quot; Foxworth said. &quot;So the defense they wanna run requires a pretty dominant defensive line, they don't have that ... I don't think the players are bad, the results are bad. I guess the quarterback is ... he's ... I wouldn't say it's good, but nobody else on that offense ... is bad ... They're just collectively pretty terrible.&quot;The ex-Cowboys star compared Williams' struggles with Allen, who has been phenomenal this season.&quot;Josh Allen ruined the league,&quot; Foxworth said. &quot;He's convinced all of you that it's possible to do what he did, to start off rocky and then turn into the best quarterback in football. It ain't gonna happen for the rest of y'all. Him and Stefon Diggs showing up there, the great Maryland Terrapin, because that's what they're thinking.&quot;It's a back-to-back 3-0 start to the season for Josh Allen and the Bills. Last season, they managed a 13-4 record and made it to the AFC Championship game, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.Meanwhile, Williams and the Bears are still searching for their first win. They lost narrowly to the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener and were dismantled 52-21 by the Lions last week. They will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.How has Josh Allen performed this season?Josh Allen's Bills trailed the Baltimore Ravens 34-19 in the season opener at the end of the third quarter. The QB scored a two-yard rushing touchdown in the second minute of the final quarter to reduce the lead to nine points. The Bills allowed another TD to give back the 15-point lead.With less than four minutes to spare, Allen exploded life into the Bills. He threw a touchdown before rushing in for another just two minutes later. Buffalo went on to win the game 41-40. He finished the game with 33 completions of 46 attempts for 394 yards and two TDs, and also recorded 14 carries for 30 yards and two TDs.Last week, Allen completed 14 of 25 passes for 148 yards in a 30-10 win. But the Bills' QB was back to the top, throwing 22 completions for 213 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-21 win over the Dolphins.