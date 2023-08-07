Josh Allen's ex Brittany Williams gets a new admirer in Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky's wife, Hill Trubisky

Josh Allen's girlfriends have been cooling off the steam after their breakup by traveling to scenic locations. Recently, the Pilates instructor went to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, with her mother.

Brittany Williams and Josh Allen broke up after dating for a long time. While the Buffalo Bills moved on to date Hollywood movie star Hailee Steinfeld, Williams has not yet moved on to date other people.

Instead, the social media influencer has been using her free time to relax and go on vacation with her friends and family members. After her luxurious trip to Italy, Williams was not seen in Colorado, enjoying the marvels of nature that are the geothermal springs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Josh Allen's former partner uploaded several images on her official Instagram account, and they received tons of compliments from fans.

However, one of the most encouraging compliments was from the wife of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's wife, Hill Trubisky. She wrote:

Image Credit: Brittany William's Instagram post

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky has been in a relationship with Hillary Gallagher since early 2019. The couple got engaged in January 2021 and tied the knot later that year. Gallagher is a private Pilates instructor and also has a career in marketing.

Josh Allen's ex-GF and Mitch Trubisky's wife celebrated the Bills win over Patriots

When the Steelers quarterback played for the Buffalo Bills, the team demolished the New England Patriots and advanced to the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

The partners of Bills players took to social media to celebrate the team's victory. Hillary Trubisky and Brittany Williams, the wives of Bills players, shared joyous photos on Instagram.

In the game, Josh Allen delivered an impressive performance, throwing for 308 yards and scoring five touchdowns. Interestingly, Allen was initially unaware of the Bills' first touchdown and had to inquire about the play's outcome.

This showed that Brittany and Hill were always friends with each other, and their friendship was not an unexpected one. Allen's ex-girlfriend also celebrated New Year's Eve with Hill Trubisky and her other girlfriends.