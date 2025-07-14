Josh Allen's ex-GF Brittany sends 3-word message as Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy shares photo dump from Zach Wilson's wedding

Josh Allen's ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams, is still keeping ties with NFL stars' partners. On Sunday, she reacted to a post connected to a couple of significant others.

Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno tied the knot in a glamorous New York City wedding on June 28, 2025. The ceremony was held at the iconic St. Patrick’s Cathedral, and the reception at the legendary Rainbow Room.

Jarrett Stidham and his wife, Kennedy, were included on the guest list. 15 days later, Mrs. Kennedy gave fans a full behind-the-scenes look at her time in New York in the last week of June.

Beginning with NYC streets to Zach Wilson's wedding, Kennedy's photo dump featured all the fun memories.

"New york for a minute to celebrate our people!!!! cheers to the wilsons," read the caption of the IG Post.

In response, Brittany Williams commented,

"New York Ken >"

Kennedy replied, writing,

"Wish u were there, so, I could squeeze ya."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @kennedystidham)

While Jarrett Stidham and Josh Allen haven’t played on the same NFL team, they might have seemingly crossed paths through shared quarterback circles.

On the other hand, Stidham and Zach Wilson were teammates on the Denver Broncos during the 2024 NFL season.

Zach Wilson currently plays for the Miami Dolphins, having signed a one-year deal in March 2025 to serve as the backup quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa.

Josh Allen's ex-GF Brittany reacts as Christian Kirk and wife Ozzy become parents

Christian Kirk and his wife Ozzy joyfully announced the birth of their daughter, Londyn Rose Kirk, on June 26, 2025.

“Welcome to the world, our little angel.. Londyn Rose Kirk," the caption read.

Alongside, there were hospital photos of Ozzy cradling Londyn and Christian beaming beside them.

Brittany Williams, Josh Allen’s ex-girlfriend, dropped two heart-eye emojis on the post.

Josh Allen's ex-GF Brittany Williams reacts to Christian Kirk and wife's post (via ozzykirk/IG)

Josh Allen and Brittany Williams broke up in early 2023 after nearly six years together. Brittany unfollowed Allen on Instagram and deleted all their photos, including her "BillsMafia" posts.

Allen married actress Hailee Steinfeld on May 31, 2025, in a romantic ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

They were first linked in May 2023, shortly after Josh’s breakup with Brittany Williams. The couple went Instagram official in July 2024, were engaged in November 2024, and tied the knot less than a year later.

