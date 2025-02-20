Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld opens up on keeping romance private

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen and his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld have kept their relationship private and away from all media attention. In fact, the couple stayed away from any and all media attention throughout their two years of dating. It wasn't until their engagement that the couple decided to be more public about their relationship.

Even though the couple has opened a window for fans to have a limited look into their relationship, the two still have maintained a certain level of privacy. During an exclusive interview with "Who What Wear" on Wednesday, Hailee Steinfeld shared her reasons for keeping her romance private and said:

"When you realize that so much is already out there in every other aspect of your life, you really learn to cherish the little that isn't. It just makes things extra special, and it's just for you."

In one of the segments of the same interview, Hailee Steinfeld revisited her engagement day memories and recalled her reaction to getting proposed to by Josh Allen. Steinfeld confessed that she "blacked out completely" when Allen went down on his knee to propose to her. Recalling her initial reaction, the Hollywood actress said:

"I don't think I can pinpoint it. I blacked out completely. I don't feel like I saw anything around me for several hours. I don't remember anything he said. I'm still in shock. I'm still recovering."

"I don't know when that moment was but I'm so blessed and so lucky that I get to marry the man of my dreams and he planned the most perfect proposal I could have ever dreamed," Steinfeld further added.

Hailee Steinfeld revealed 'magical' engagement venue

Before talking about being "blacked out," Hailee Steinfeld revealed that it was her favorite destination that Josh Allen picked to propose. Sharing details about the venue where she got proposed to by the Buffalo Bills star, Steinfeld said:

"Oh my God, no! You talk to your girlfriends about that, right, where you're like, 'I just don't want to know.' I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos," Steinfeld said.

"That we'll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, 'What was I wearing?' We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That's the word," Steinfeld further added.

Talking about Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's proposal, a recent report revealed that the actress' engagement ring cost the Bills star between $70k to $150k.

