Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld reveals best part about featuring at Super Bowl 2025

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills may not be headed to Super Bowl LIX but fiancee Hailee Steinfeld will be seen during the broadcast. Steinfeld will be featured in a Super Bowl commercial for Novartis, a pharmaceutical company.

The commercial will aim to encourage women to get tested for breast cancer and reveal the benefits of early detection in fighting the disease.

Steinfeld not only called the opportunity to star in a Super Bowl commercial a 'bucket list' item. She also said that it's the perfect platform to get everyone's attention as fans are typically glued to their television screens during the game.

“I know that they are extremely dedicated and focused so that’s a great place to have their attention because this ad is going to be right in front of their faces.”-Hailee Steinfeld said about her Super Bowl ad

About half of the viewers who will tune into Super Bowl LIX are women which Steinfeld hopes her commercial will reach in hopes of bringing awareness to breast cancer and early detection.

Hailee Steinfeld calls Josh Allen 'hardest working' person she knows

Quarterback Josh Allen came just short of winning his first AFC Championship Game on Sunday in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. His fiancee, Hailee Steinfeld though, is still proud of the effort the quarterback put in this season while leading the Bills to the second seed in the AFC.

In an interview with E! News on Tuesday, Steinfeld expressed her pride in Josh Allen and the hard work he puts into his craft day in and day out. The Bilsl quarterback is seen as a contender for NFL MVP for the 2024 NFL season.

"To say the least, I am so proud of that man and everything he's done. ... He is the hardest working person I know."-Steinfeld said about Allen

Rumors of Allen and Steinfeld dating began to surface in May 2023 when they were seen out on a dinner date in New York City. Although they keep aspects of their relationship off of social media, they did announce their engagement in November 2024 during the Buffalo Bills bye week.

