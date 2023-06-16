Josh Allen's teammate ducks veiled Hailee Steinfeld question - "He's had a few good months"

Josh Allen is having quite a busy but exciting offseason. The Buffalo Bills quarterback, who was recently unveiled as the cover on Madden 24, has become the talk of the town following his breakup with longtime partner Brittany Williams.

However, it seems that Allen hasn't been moping over his breakup. Instead, he's been spotted with Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld, which has caused a bit of a stir on social media.

When Allen's Buffalo teammate Mitch Morse was asked about his quarterback's busy offseason, he said:

"I think from the jump, nothing has been more important in Josh's life, of course, excluding faith and family, than football. That being said, he's had a good few months, ya know?"

According to reports, Allen and Williams called it quits before the Kentucky Derby. They attended the festival seemingly as separate couples and just a few days later, Allen was spotted with Steinfield and a few friends at a restaurant in New York.

Western Enthusiast @westenthu wst Hailee steinfeld sama Josh Allen pacaran wst Hailee steinfeld sama Josh Allen pacaran 😀👍👍👍 https://t.co/80NAUzEF0t

About two weeks ago, Allen and Steinfield were spotted again dining together at a sushi bar in the Big Apple. Neither has commented on the situation yet.

Nonetheless, the Bills will be hoping to have Allen back at his best and in good spirits ahead of their mandatory training camp.

Josh Allen's stats in the 2022 NFL season

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen had a stellar 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills quarterback finished the regular season with 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns on 359 passes. He also added 762 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground as the Bills finished at the summit of the AFC East with a 13-3 record.

Allen and the Bills then took down the Miami Dolphins in the wild card round but were eliminated from the postseason in the divisional round by the Cincinnati Bengals. In the two playoff games, Allen recorded 616 passing yards and three touchdowns on 48 passes.

