Josh Allen’s teammate explains sudden change in QB’s fashion sense after wardrobe malfunction in Paris during Hailee Steinfeld date

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen recently made his debut at Paris Fashion Week. However, he faced a wardrobe malfunction during his date with actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, which made headlines.

Now, Dion Dawkins, his teammate and an offensive tackle for the Bills, gave an insight into how Allen has changed since the incident.

Dawkins was a guest on the "Up & Adams" show on Tuesday morning and said that the Bills quarterback changed his fashion sense after he started to date Steinfield. Dawkins said that Allen was a guy who would wear workout clothes and now he wears higher-end clothes.

“Josh works out all right. I think it’s more so Josh is in a new realm of clothing. I think he has this new girl," Dawkins said.

"And his new girl is opening his horizon to this different type of clothing that he isn’t used to. Josh might be the Lululemon guy or one of those stretchy pants guys. Now he’s getting some clean-cut stitched stuff. But when you stitch a little bit, you’re going to pop through that joint.”

Dawkins further said that Josh is in love.

“Josh is not a product of his environment but Josh is in love. Josh is in love. If his girl is shopping and she’s like ‘Joshie, try these on,’ Josh is gonna say ‘All right, I’ll try these on,’” Dawkins added.

Josh Allen said ripped pants were the cause of viral video

Last week, Josh Allen accompanied his girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld to Paris Fashion Week. A video of the quarterback went viral as fans questioned why he appeared to be quickly walking into the hotel and not helping Steinfeld from the car or even walking with her.

Josh Allen revealed that he ripped his pants while they were at dinner.

When looking closely at the video, Allen does have a jacket tied around his waist to prevent the ripped pants from being seen.

Meanwhile, Hailee Steinfeld posed for a selfie before making her way into the hotel.