  Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld shares unseen pictures of tropical bachelorette party 140 days after tying knot with Bills QB

Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld shares unseen pictures of tropical bachelorette party 140 days after tying knot with Bills QB

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 18, 2025 15:54 GMT
Josh Allen
Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld shares unseen pictures of tropical bachelorette party 140 days after tying knot with Bills QB (Credits: Getty)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, shared never-before-seen photos from her bachelorette trip to Cabo San Lucas. She posted the memories in her Friday newsletter, “Beau Society,” calling it part of her “bridal era” and looking back on the “whirlwind” months leading up to her wedding.

For the first night, Steinfeld wore the Cult Gaia Adilia Top and Sonoma Skirt, both priced at $600 USD each.

“I loved this outfit! I wore it the first night of my bachelorette," Steinfeld said. "The theme was ‘Wedding bells and seashells.’ I wore white, and everyone else was in pastels, looking gorgeous.”

On night two, she wore the Cult Gaia Mariana Dress worth $2,970 USD.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I wore this Cult Gaia dress on night two of my bachelorette party," Steinfeld wrote. "The theme was ‘Match made in heaven,’ and we all wore white and drank Angel, obviously.”
Source: (Via Newsletter/ @Beau Society)

For traveling to Cabo, she chose the Reformation Rylie Cotton Sweater Tank priced at $112 USD with white jeans. In her personal note to fans, Steinfeld addressed the fans, writing:

“Hi friends!! Hope you’re having a fabulous week! I’m slightly off the grid right now, catching my breath and soaking in some calm. Somehow, these moments of intentional pause always make me sentimental.”
Source: (Via Newsletter/ @Beau Society)

Josh Allen married Hailee Steinfeld at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, on May 31.

Josh Allen reveals the life lesson his newlywed wife, Hailee Steinfeld, taught him

Josh Allen recently opened up about what his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, has taught him since they got married. In an interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith on Monday, he explained that growing up, his only dream was to make it to the NFL. But being with Steinfeld helped him see that he is "more than a football player.”

He called their wedding day the biggest moment of his life.

“My wife is an unbelievable, undeniable rock star in her work, in her life as a person," Allen said. "She's everything I need in my life."
youtube-cover
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were first linked in May 2023, just after Josh reportedly split from his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams. Allen went Instagram official with Steinfeld on July 23, 2024.

He posted a romantic photo of them in Paris, facing the Eiffel Tower, and captioned it with one word:

“Onward 🤘🏼.”
The couple got engaged during a private trip to Lake Como, Italy, in November 2024.

Allen is currently playing his seventh NFL season.

