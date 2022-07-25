Josh Allen sends clear warning to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 

Rivalries between great quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes always pop up. When there are great quarterbacks in an era that play each other often, rivalries form. Unlike division rivalries, these are more random but can be just as intense.

In the past, it's been Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Drew Brees, or Cam Newton and Russell Wilson. Now, after just a couple of seasons, it looks like Allen and Mahomes are next on that list.

Their playoff game last year, in which the Kansas City Chiefs won 42-36 in overtime, showcased that. It was one of the greatest games ever and was named the best game of the year at the ESPYs.

According to Pro Football Talk, Allen gave the Chiefs a warning by saying:

“We’ll learn from it, we’ll get better from it, it’s going to fuel us."

The Chiefs have been considered the class of the AFC for a few seasons now, but the Buffalo Bills are coming for their spot. With the Bills on the rise and the Chiefs losing Tyreek Hill, the playing field might be more even.

The two will try and one-up their incredible playoff game this season in Week 6 before probably meeting again in the playoffs, with both teams predicted to go deep this year.

Will Josh Allen and the Bills finally get over the hump?

The Bills have been one of the league's best teams for the last two years. They narrowly lost to Kansas City in the Divisional Round and might have been able to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals en route to the Super Bowl.

They're so close, and it stands to reason that they might finally get over the hump this season. They added Von Miller, Jamison Crowder, Shaq Lawson, and OJ Howard to an already talented roster.

Buffalo Bills Mandatory Minicamp

With other teams stagnating or potentially worsening, the Bills probably feel like they have as good a shot as anybody this year. If Allen can continue to build on his success, they'll be a favorite to win it all.

As it stands, Allen is currently the odds-on favorite to win MVP this year with +600 odds. That's better than Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott, and Mahomes.

Anything can happen. Even if the Bills go 17-0 in the regular season, nothing is guaranteed, as the 2007 New England Patriots learned. Bills fans have to feel good about this year, though.

