What's next for Josh Gordon and his plight to get back into the NFL?

In the National Football League, there are talented receivers and then there are what many people would call freaks like Josh Gordon. A freak at wide receiver is someone that has the measurables to not only be tall enough to sky over cornerbacks but also with the speed to run past them.

Some of these NFL freaks include Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson, and Terrell Owens, all of whom are in the NFL Hall of Fame. In the same category is Josh Gordon, drafted in the second round of the 2012 Supplemental Draft out of Baylor University. Gordon has the ability to stretch the field and snag passes with ease.

He has seen ups and plenty of downs during his time in the league.

Josh Gordon's time in the league has been fleeting

During his time as NFL Commissioner, Roger Goddell has been adamant about the league's NFL substance abuse policy. Since his time in the league, Josh Gordon has run afoul of the substance abuse policy and been suspended multiple times. However, it is his play on the field (when he was available) that makes his story much more puzzling.

In just his second NFL season, Josh Gordon had nine touchdowns and a whopping 1,646 yards along with it. His longest touchdown that year of 95 yards was indicative of just how explosive he was (and that at 6'3 and 225 pounds).

Despite his immense talent, Josh Gordon's substance abuse has caused him to miss out on his prime years of football. On December 16, 2019, Gordon was suspended indefinitely and without pay for again violating the league's substance-abuse policy for the sixth time in the NFL (he was also suspended once in college for a reported failed drug test).

Josh Gordon does apparently have something going in his favor and that would be his scary potential to become one of the best wide receivers in the game today. His behavior is justified by many organizations in the realm that he may be that missing piece for a playoff or even a possible Super Bowl run.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter NFLPA determined Josh Gordon has successfully completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and has recommended to the NFL that he be reinstated, per sources. Gordon is awaiting final approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, but he is said to be ready to play and vaccinated. NFLPA determined Josh Gordon has successfully completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and has recommended to the NFL that he be reinstated, per sources. Gordon is awaiting final approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, but he is said to be ready to play and vaccinated.

In Josh, we trust?

One question many have wanted to know since Josh Gordon's entrance into the league as a promising rookie with the Cleveland Browns, is can he be trusted to be on the field when it counts (or even when it doesn't). Gordon has teased the league with flashes of on-field brilliance, including his first and only All-Pro team in his second NFL season.

Gordon recently completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and is awaiting approval from Roger Goddell for reinstatement. Until that happens, Gordon will continue to be one of the league's most interesting enigmas.

