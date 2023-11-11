The NFL has been handing out massive fines to players to crack down on unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness, and Las Vegas Raiders star Josh Jacobs wasn't too pleased with his punishment.

The league fined the running back $21,855, the biggest of Week 9, for lowering his helmet before initiating contact with a player. While the NFL's decision to cut down violence in the sport is commendable, some of the fines handed out have been for seemingly innocuous plays.

Evidently, Jacobs also felt that the play he was fined for did not warrant a massive fine and aired his grievances on social media.

The miffed running back reposted the play for which he received the hefty fine and quoted it:

"NFL y’all gotta chill with the bs."

The NFL has handed out almost $14 million worth of fines this year.

NFL Week 9 Fines Recap

Josh Jacobs wasn't the only player to receive a fine for his actions in Week 9. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, whose team was on the receiving end of a 24-18 loss at the hands of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

On a 1st and goal play in the first quarter, Allen rolled to his right, and fake pumped in Bengals linebacker Nick Scott's direction, prompting the defender to jump and giving the quarterback enough space to jog into the endzone for a touchdown. While jogging, he pointed at Scott and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. He now receives a five-figure fine.

Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers, who suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in his team's win over the Atlanta Falcons, was also fined $8,065 for pointing at a defender after tackling him during Josh Dobbs' miracle first down run.

Teammate T.J. Hockensen also received a $10,927 fine for a crackback block.

Washington Commanders' lineman Sam Cosmi also had money taken out of his pay cheque. He received a $10,039 fine for unnecessary roughness that wasn't flagged on the field.

Josh Jacobs salary: How much are the Raiders paying their star RB?

While the fine Josh Jacobs received was hefty, it's one he can afford. The Raiders running back signed a 1-year, $11.8 million deal with the team in August. However, agreeing to the terms of that deal was no easy chore.

Jacobs held out the entire offseason, skipping OTAs and training camp until the end of August after the Raiders placed the franchise tag on the league's rushing yards leaders in 2022. His patience paid off and he landed an $11.8 million deal.