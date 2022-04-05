Julian Edelman once again flirts with idea of teaming up with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowksi in Tampa through social media post

Julian Edelman, Tom Brady, and Rob Gronkowski might be joining forces on the football field again. Recently, Edelman took to social media to drop a not-so-subtle hint that he would entertain the idea of coming out of retirement to join former teammates Brady and Gronkowski in Tampa Bay.

Using a GIF from the hit TV show Seinfeld, Edelman captioned his post using the following words:

“Ugh should I text him?”

Julian Edelman teases his return with April Fools' Day joke and workout speculation

New England Patriots fans and Buccaneers fans alike may be on a roller coaster of emotions with the potential return of Julian Edelman and the idea of him catching footballs from Tom Brady again. The former even went so far as to post an April Fools' prank on Twitter with a photoshopped image of him joining Tampa Bay.

Monday morning’s Seinfeld-inspired tweet may be just one man thinking out loud, but rumors of Edelman unretiring are not totally unsubstantiated. On March 21, Brady posted a video of himself working out with Edelman on Twitter. The clip showed Brady throwing passes to a streaking Edelman across the middle of the field. While the clip could just be two friends getting some cardio in, the time stamp of the video showed that the session took place in 2021. That being said, the fact that Brady chose to post the video now only provides more fodder for speculation.

Heading into 2022, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a lot of changes from the top down, but they will still retain most of their core weapons offensively. Bruce Arians is no longer the head coach, but Brady will have the services of running back Leonard Fournette, wide receiver Mike Evans, and perhaps tight end Rob Gronkowski (his return has not been confirmed). Star receiver Chris Godwin is recovering from a torn ACL, so he will not be available until late next season. For this reason, Julian Edelman rumors make sense in that the Buccaneers could use another veteran receiver, especially Tom Brady is already familiar with.

The Buccaneers did add veteran wide receiver Russell Gage from the Atlanta Falcons, but in win-now mode with Brady at the helm, it seems that Tampa Bay will explore every opportunity to provide their quarterback with as many weapons as possible. The gang could very well be getting back together, and perhaps, fans will be treated to more Seinfeld references in GIF form.

