Julio Jones opens up on the role Tom Brady played in getting him to Tampa Bay

The rich seem to have gotten richer as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Julio Jones yesterday. The wide receiver signed a one-year deal worth $6 million with a max value of $8 million.

The signing has shocked the NFL world and many are anticipating a big season for Tampa Bay. Quarterback Tom Brady was seen to have had a huge role in recruiting Julio Jones, having reached out to him during the offseason. Jones spoke to local reporters this morning and discussed the role Brady had in his decision to sign with the Buccaneers.

Jones said that he spoke with Brady multiple times, and that it was probably a tactic of Brady's to get him to Tampa Bay. Here's what he said:

"I talked to Tom several times, but you know it's just, we just talked. It wasn't really nothing about coming to Tampa, we was just communicating, feeling each other out I guess... It was probably a tactic, but I don't know, I'm here."

Jones added that Tom Brady reminds him of himself in the sense that the two hold themselves to high standards:

"Tom is a humble guy, great energy, you know what you're getting out of him. It's kind of like when I talk to him, it's like I'm talking to myself, in a way. Just with the leadership, what we expect, things like that so it's just like we on the same page on how we hold ourself accountable to higher standards than most do."

Julio Jones' NFL career and the upcoming season with the Buccaneers

Jones was selected sixth-overall in the 2011 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He had tremendous success with the Falcons, however had a tough year with the Tennessee Titans in 2021. The Titans traded a second- and fourth-round pick for the receiver. After struggling with injuries during the campaign, Jones was released by the franchise.

Julio Jones has made the Pro Bowl seven times, been selected to five All-Pro teams, and has led the league in receiving yards twice. He has 13,330 career receiving yards and averages 15.2 yards per catch. Jones has recorded 61 touchdowns and averages the most receiving yards per game in NFL history with 91.9 yards per game.

As a free agent this year, Julio Jones ultimately chose to sign with the Buccaneers. He joins an immesnsely talented receiver room that boasts Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Russell Gage. With Tom Brady throwing at him, you just don't know what to expect.

It will be great to see them all when the season kicks off in six weeks time.

