Justin Herbert gives initial thoughts on ex-Cowboys OC Kellen Moore’s impact on LA Chargers

After being with the Dallas Cowboys as offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore has now taken his talents to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. With Moore playing a big part in the Cowboys having one of the best offenses in the NFL, many have high hopes for what he could do with Herbert.

With training camp now underway and the Chargers offense, led by Justin Herbert, coming to grips with Moore's scheme, it is happy days right now.

For Herbert, who was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, all the Chargers players have done a great job of understanding what Moore wants from them in the new offense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Herbert said:

“The guys have worked really hard this offseason to really understand the offense, the ins and outs and, you know, everything we can do with it, and Kellen Moore has done such a great job of teaching and guiding us through it, that we really feel like we're making our own offense. And so we're going out there making plays and you know, people are playing free and fearless.”

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



Justin Herbert pic.twitter.com/xyoKlERGBL "Kellen Moore has done such a great job of teaching and guiding us thru the new offense"Justin Herbert #PMSLive

With Moore and Herbert joining forces, many have high expectations for the Chargers offense this season, and with a host of weapons like Keenan Allen, the team will be putting up points at will.

Can Justin Herbert lead Chargers to success in 2023?

Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Chargers

For Chargers fans, that is the hope. Now, we won't delve into what happened vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars last season in the playoffs, but the Chargers will enter 2023 with something to prove.

Having all the talent in the world is worth nothing if something isn't achieved. Now, the AFC West is brutal as the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders are all vying for playoff spots.

For some, the Chiefs are the No. 1 team, the Broncos and Raiders are expected to be far better than last season, and the Chargers, with Justin Herbert, will look to finally cash in during the postseason.

In the three years that Herbert has been the starter, Los Angeles only has one playoff appearance (last year) to show for it.

With Moore now the OC, expectations are high for Herbert and the offense to lead the Chargers to at least a postseason win in 2023.