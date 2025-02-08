Justin Jefferson on Vikings' 2025 offseason plan as Sam Darnold's free agency looms

On Friday's episode of Pro Football Talk, Vikings star Justin Jefferson addressed his team's future. His comments came at a pivotal moment as Minnesota weighs critical quarterback decisions.

The Vikings' 2024 season painted a picture of both excellence and missed opportunities.

"I don't think it's really drastic moves," Jefferson said. "I just feel like it's just one, two pieces here and there that we need to overcome. I feel like just dominating the way we dominated on the offensive side of the ball — we just need to do it more consistently."

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-City Scenes - Source: Imagn

The timing of Jefferson's comments coincided with head coach Kevin O'Connell winning AP NFL Coach of the Year. O'Connell immediately faced questions about quarterback Sam Darnold's future with the team.

Darnold's 2024 performance commands attention. He posted career-high numbers with 4,319 passing yards and 35 touchdowns across 17 starts. His efforts earned him third place in AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year voting, behind Joe Burrow and J.K. Dobbins

Key decision at quarterback looms amid Justin Jefferson's call for consistency

NFL: Pro Bowl Games-NFC Practice - Source: Imagn

The Vikings now face three distinct paths forward. They could sign Darnold to a multi-year contract, apply the franchise tag or hand the reins to 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy.

O'Connell praised Darnold's impact on Thursday.

"Look, you guys know how I feel about Sam," O'Connell said. "He is a guy that we identified last year as somebody who could come in and be successful. ... And what that earned him is, everybody in our league now thinks he's a bona fide legitimate starting quarterback and can win a lot of football games."

McCarthy, recovering from a torn meniscus in his right knee, has resumed on-field training.

"All I can ask for is a fair opportunity," McCarthy said on the Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday. "That's the one thing that I feel like everybody's given and it's fundamental."

O'Connell expressed optimism about McCarthy's progress:

"He's really hit the ground running as the true offseason has begun," he said.

This quarterback decision carries extra weight, given the Vikings' 14-win campaign.

