"Justin Jefferson will get quadruple teamed": NFL fans react as Vikings WR Jordan Addison gets suspended for substance abuse tied to 2024 DUI arrest

NFL fans didn't hide their opinions about how Jordan Addison's suspension would affect the team's dynamic in the 2025 season. Addison, who will play his third NFL season, is coming off a 15-game campaign in which he recorded 63 receptions on 99 targets to rack up 875 yards and nine touchdowns.His production might be worse this year, as he will aspire to play only 14 games. NFL insider Adam Schefter shared on Tuesday that the former USC Trojans wide receiver will serve a three-game suspension at the start of the 2025 regular season.Jordan Addison will miss the first three games of the season against the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals for violating the league's Substances of Abuse Policy.As soon as fans learned about the news, they offered their opinion on the matter. Many wondered how this suspension would affect the team's offense (more specifically Justin Jefferson and J.J. McCarthy), Jordan Addison's fantasy football stock and more.&quot;Justin Jefferson will be getting quadruple teamed during JJ McCarthy’s first career starts,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Those who did there fantasy draft already,&quot; another fan said.&quot;How many rounds will this drop his ADP???&quot; another fan asked.Others saw this as an opportunity for Justin Jefferson to elevate his game to unknown heights.&quot;Draft Justin Jefferson in your Fantasy draft asap,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Definitely taking Jefferson in the 1st round of my fantasy football league now,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Justin Jefferson bout to go nuclear,&quot; another fan chimed in.Without Jordan Addison, the Minnesota Vikings will likely give Jalen Nailor a bigger role. They have other wide receivers in the room, such as Rondale Moore, Tai Felton and Tim Jones, but it's unclear which one will step up during Addison's absence.Jordan Addison was prepared to be punished by the NFLBack in July 23, six days after pleading no contest on his DUI case, Jordan Addison sent a clear message to explain his approach to whatever punishment the league had for him. Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert shared Addison's words on social media, confirming that he was ready for the decision the league made.&quot;Everything is out of my control right now, but whatever the league's got for me, I'll be prepared for the decision that they make,&quot; Addison said.The Vikings have one of the best offenses in the league, which could help them navigate this situation. However, missing their second-best weapon against three dangerous opponents could put them in a complex position.