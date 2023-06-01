Juwan Johnson just got his wife her dream car. Soon after, she decided it was time to get something for the fans. However, it was not what they expected.

In a ten-second Tik Tok, Chanen Johnson set the stage for a once-in-a-lifetime photodrop, but pulled the rug out instead. Here's how she set the stage. Looking emotional, she let the on-screen text do the work:

"My husband and I eloped in 2020 so we never got engagement photos. Today, we finally got to take some."

Of course, unless they had a time machine to go back to the turn of the decade, getting real engagement photos is impossible. Even if she had a time machine, she might think twice about using it. She appeared to know this, as she posted just one picture:

Chanen and Juwan Johnson's impressions

While revealing, this "engagement" photo was merely a pun that only could have been made in the influencer era, at first glance, some might interpret the joke as a simple excuse to flex viewership numbers to sponsors, frenemies, and fans. However, at the top of the photo, it reveals that viewership is down more than 40 percent.

Any downward trend is startling and one with as sharp of a nosedive as this is sure to prove that she was making a joke not flexing.

Juwan Johnson welcomes Derek Carr to Saintsville

Juwan Johnson at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

The tight end is embarking on his fourth season with the New Orleans Saints. He might be a team veteran, but he will be the one attempting to keep the other happy. Fans are bracing for him to put on the best season of his career, as his production has only trended upward.

The tight end had only four receptions for 39 yards in his rookie season. In 2020, he caught 13 passes for 159 yards and four touchdowns, and in 2021, he had 42 receptions for 508 yards and seven touchdowns, tripling his production from the previous year.

In 2022, he tripled again his production from 2021. Could he see a similar jump this season?

Jack Caporuscio @Caporuscio_Jack



Will Juwan Johnson be Derek Carr’s new Darren Waller? Will Juwan Johnson be Derek Carr’s new Darren Waller? 🔥https://t.co/06Iq9ubBtr

With Derek Carr coming from a team with Darren Waller, he is already trained to look for the tight end. Could the young tight end be in line for a similar rise in 2023?

