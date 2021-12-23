Kansas City Chiefs COVID update: How many Chiefs players have Covid-19?

The Kansas City Chiefs have fought all season long to get to the top of the AFC. Their reward was Covid-19, as the Chiefs are the newest hotspot for the virus. While it doesn't appear to be as dire of a situation as that of the Cleveland Browns, a massive chunk of the Chiefs' roster is currently side-lined with the virus. Here's a look at everyone who has Covid-19 on the Chiefs.

Who on the Kansas City Chiefs has Covid-19?

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs

Put simply, the list of players with Covid-19 is staggering. It reads more like a roster than a list of players who are unable to play. That said, thanks to the NFL's recent rollback of Covid regulations and guidelines, the door is still open for many players to return before the Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.

According to CBS Sports, the Chiefs have 13 players on the injury report citing Covid-19. Players with the virus include: Josh Gordon, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Charvarius Ward, Chris Jones, Harrison Butker, and numerous backups. Once again, all of these players have a chance to return before the game on Sunday, but time is running out.

Also Read: NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most receiving yards heading into Week 16?

The Chiefs could look entirely different overnight. By Sunday, Mahomes could be without his top two receivers. Meanwhile, the Chiefs' defense could be without their top pass rusher and cornerback. If Mahomes can pull off a win without his weapons against a solid Steelers unit, it could be the most impressive feat of his young career.

Jeff Kerr @JeffKerrCBS



Peyton Manning

Patrick Mahomes Only two players in #NFL history have four 4,000-yard passing seasons in four of their first five years.Peyton ManningPatrick Mahomes Only two players in #NFL history have four 4,000-yard passing seasons in four of their first five years. Peyton ManningPatrick Mahomes https://t.co/6FAe0y9EHI

Without Kelce and Hill, Mahomes could be forced to treat Byron Pringle and Mecole Hardman as the number one and number two receivers on the team. Clyde Edwards-Helaire would likely see an uptick in carries to keep the Chiefs' defense off the field and keep the ball out of the lower-tier receivers' hands.

Without Harrison Butker, the Chiefs would likely need to consider going for it on fourth down, instead of attempting field goals. Considering how tight each game has been this season for the Chiefs, missing out on extra points and field goals could be the difference.

Also Read Article Continues below

Andy Reid could be forced to dive into his bag of tricks earlier than he'd like to force some offense or guaranteed converted two-point conversions, which digs them a hole for later in the season. Of course, even if some players return to the lineup, the Chiefs may be able to deal with the losses more conventionally.

Edited by Windy Goodloe