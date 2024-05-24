  • NFL
  • Kansas City Mayor takes stringent action against employee who doxxed Harrison Butker’s address

Kansas City Mayor takes stringent action against employee who doxxed Harrison Butker’s address

By Bethany Cohen
Modified May 24, 2024 16:21 GMT
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs
The person responsible for posting Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's home city has been disciplined.

As Harrison Butker's commencement speech went viral, the backlash aimed at the Kansas City Chiefs kicker amplified. The official X account of the city of Kansas City, in a now-removed post, shared that the Chiefs kicker didn't live in the city but rather in a nearby suburb, sharing the exact name of the town.

On Thursday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas revealed on KCMO radio that the city had parted ways with the city employee who wrote the post. In an official statement from Kansas City, the same news was also shared:

“The employee has been separated from the City workforce for violation of City policy by posting outside the scope of authorized City communications. The City will have no further comment on the post or individual employees related to it."

The official statement referred to the post as violating the rules of city communications by using the social media account.

After the post was deleted, Mayor Lucas issued an apology.

Missouri Attorney General shows support for Harrison Butker after commencement speech

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey showed support for Harrison Butker. During his commencement speech to the graduating class at Benedictine College, he referred to his Catholic faith and his views on gender roles and abortion, among other topics.

“At the end of the day, I support his right to free expression of religion," Bailey said. "If you listen to what he said and you actually drill down on the words he used – this is a man of Catholic faith, speaking to a Catholic audience at a Catholic university, expressing his sincerely held religious beliefs."

Earlier this week, Bailey said in an appearance on the "Outkick the Morning" show that his office is investigating the social media posts made about Butker's address. He said that he has requested records and employee information and feels that the post could be seen as a target against Harrison Butker's religious beliefs.

“I’m always going to stand up and fight for athletes or anyone else who wants to express their religious beliefs and are protected by the constitutional law to do so,” Bailey said.

Now that the employee has been 'separated' from the city, it's unclear if further action will be taken against them for the post.

