  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kayla Nicole reveals true feelings on Angel Reese's Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut 1 day after pitching to lingerie company for her chance

Kayla Nicole reveals true feelings on Angel Reese's Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut 1 day after pitching to lingerie company for her chance

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 17, 2025 15:37 GMT
Angel Reese received a shoutout from Kayla Nicole after her walk on the runway. (Photos via Getty Images)
Angel Reese received a shoutout from Kayla Nicole after her walk on the runway. (Photos via Getty Images)

Kayla Nicole sent her admiration to WNBA star Angel Reese after her recent appearance in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Reese made history as she is the first professional athlete to ever walk the runway at the iconic show.

Ad

Reese shared a series of photos in a post on Instagram, giving a glimpse of her experience. The 23-year-old can be seen wearing the Victoria's Secret wings while walking in pink lingerie.

"first @victoriassecret fashion show💗" Reese captioned her post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Angel Reese has received over 400,000 likes in the 24 hours since she shared the post. One of the comments on the post was from social media personality and podcast host, Kayla Nicole. She commented how 'iconic' it was for the Chicago Sky star to walk in the fashion show.

"Extremely iconic. I don't think they understand," Kayla Nicole commented.
Kayla reacted to Angel Reese&#039;s apppearance at the Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show. (Comment via Angel Reese&#039;s Instagram)
Kayla reacted to Angel Reese's apppearance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Comment via Angel Reese's Instagram)

Kayla's comment comes just a day after she advocated for her own appearance in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She took to her Instagram Story after the fashion show, adding that she's ready for her opportunity next year if chosen.

Ad
“The girlies said, ‘dream bigger.’ So, I'm gonna sit this here, juuuuust in case y'all need a stand in next year,🧍🏾‍♀️" Kayla said.

Kayla Nicole shared workout regimen while giving shoutout to Cardi B

This week Kayla Nicole shared a glimpse of her workout regimen with her 925,000 followers on Instagram. She said that it was a full body workout and suggested that others give it a try as well next time they are at the gym.

Ad
"Been a minute but here’s some full body work to run through the next time you show up for yourself in the gym this week. (YEA! This week girl. Stop putting it off.) Also, not required but hiiighllllyy recommended - turning on that new @iamcardib to get you through it hunnnniiii. 🔥" Kayla wrote.
Ad

Kayla also credited Cardi B for being a great soundtrack to her workout and suggested to others for their workouts as well.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications