Kayla Nicole reveals true feelings on Angel Reese's Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut 1 day after pitching to lingerie company for her chance

Kayla Nicole sent her admiration to WNBA star Angel Reese after her recent appearance in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Reese made history as she is the first professional athlete to ever walk the runway at the iconic show. Reese shared a series of photos in a post on Instagram, giving a glimpse of her experience. The 23-year-old can be seen wearing the Victoria's Secret wings while walking in pink lingerie. &quot;first @victoriassecret fashion show💗&quot; Reese captioned her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAngel Reese has received over 400,000 likes in the 24 hours since she shared the post. One of the comments on the post was from social media personality and podcast host, Kayla Nicole. She commented how 'iconic' it was for the Chicago Sky star to walk in the fashion show.&quot;Extremely iconic. I don't think they understand,&quot; Kayla Nicole commented.Kayla reacted to Angel Reese's apppearance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Comment via Angel Reese's Instagram)Kayla's comment comes just a day after she advocated for her own appearance in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She took to her Instagram Story after the fashion show, adding that she's ready for her opportunity next year if chosen.“The girlies said, ‘dream bigger.’ So, I'm gonna sit this here, juuuuust in case y'all need a stand in next year,🧍🏾‍♀️&quot; Kayla said.Kayla Nicole shared workout regimen while giving shoutout to Cardi BThis week Kayla Nicole shared a glimpse of her workout regimen with her 925,000 followers on Instagram. She said that it was a full body workout and suggested that others give it a try as well next time they are at the gym. &quot;Been a minute but here’s some full body work to run through the next time you show up for yourself in the gym this week. (YEA! This week girl. Stop putting it off.) Also, not required but hiiighllllyy recommended - turning on that new @iamcardib to get you through it hunnnniiii. 🔥&quot; Kayla wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKayla also credited Cardi B for being a great soundtrack to her workout and suggested to others for their workouts as well.