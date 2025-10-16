Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole pitches to Victoria’s Secret for runway debut after Angel Reese, Ashley Graham’s viral “wings” moments

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, wants to walk the runway in next year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She made her pitch on her Instagram story on Wednesday by resharing a post from September 2023, and also tagged Victoria's Secret and SI Swimsuit.“The girlies said, ‘dream bigger.’ So, I'm gonna sit this here, juuuuust in case y'all need a stand in next year,🧍🏾‍♀️&quot; Nicole wrote.The original post showed her walking the runway in a swimsuit for Actively Black during New York Fashion Week. She thanked the brand in her caption.&quot;It’s an honor to be apart of this proudly black community that’s really making its mark in the fitness/apparel space,&quot; Kayla wrote. &quot;I truly admire your ethos, inclusivity, and growth over the years.&quot;BTW - I haven’t been on a runway in AGES. Years. Decades. 😂 So, it felt really good to celebrate this version of my body. We’ve been through the ringer together and she hasn’t failed me yet.&quot;Source: (Via Instagram/ @iamkaylanicole)Kayla's pitch came after she hyped Angel Reese and Ashley Graham’s viral runway moments. She shared Reese’s walk with Doja Cat’s “Gorgeous” playing in the background.“Exactly,&quot; Kayla wrote.She also posted Graham’s walk.“Sickeninnnnnngggg!!!!!” Kayla wrote.Source: (Via Instagram/ @IamKaylaNicole)The Chicago Sky forward made history as the first professional athlete to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway. She wore two looks: soft and romantic with pink roses, and bold with silver wings and a sparkly cut-out tee.Meanwhile, Graham returned to the runway in a black lace set with huge black feathered wings.Also Read: 20 days after Russell Wilson lost QB1 spot to Jaxson Dart, Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole weighs in on Jameis WinstonTravis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole is impressed with Victoria’s Secret models selection in 2025After Kayla Nicole showed readiness to hit the runway in 2026 for Victoria’s Secret, she hyped its 2025 lineup. She posted an Instagram story with a sassy message.&quot;Hell yeah, Victoria,&quot; Kayla wrote. &quot;They ate down this year. Like wow. We had a boycott. We had a protest. But you know what? They listened y'all, like the inclusivity, the representation. Five stars, no notes. Victoria, you and your secrets is good with me.&quot;Kayla also added an overlay text.&quot;OG angels, curvy models, athletes, creators, pregnant women,&quot; Kayla wrote. &quot;Exactly.&quot;The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was held on Wednesday in Brooklyn. The theme was fantasy mixed with real-life stories, led by designer Adam Selman. Women of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds walked the runway in dreamy lingerie. The show streamed live on Prime Video, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.Angel Reese, Ashley Graham, Adriana Lima, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, Anok Yai, Yumi Nu, Paloma Elsesser, Alex Consani and Sunisa Lee made apperances. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLA Chargers quaterback Justin Herbert's girlfriend, Madison Beer, performed her song “Make You Mine” while walking the runway. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMissy Elliott, Karol G and TWICE joined Beer in an all-women music lineup.